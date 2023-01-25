ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarBuzz.com

Porsche Teases 356-Inspired Mystery Concept For 75th Anniversary

Porsche will officially begin its 75th-anniversary celebrations tonight with a new concept vehicle that has been teased on the automaker's Instagram channels. In quick succession, two teaser reels on Instagram were posted, showcasing an "unseen design study" for the first time. Towing the concept to its reveal will be the Porsche Vision Renndienst concept, which pays homage to the VW race service van used by Porsche decades ago.
Jalopnik

Genesis Is Coming for the Bentley Continental, of All Things: Report

Convertibles. They’re becoming rarer and rarer, especially the sort of luxury barge drop tops that used to top everyone’s lottery wish list. We used to dream, people. What happened? It seems like Genesis wants an answer to that question too, as the brand has reportedly set about turning last year’s X Convertible concept into a production flagship.
msn.com

Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 Heads to Auction

Despite many automakers' habits of destroying concepts and prototypes, in the past it seemed to be easier to purchase a one-off fresh from the auto show floor, provided you had the money to do so. And we mostly have the Italian carrozzerias of decades past to thank for the current existence of machines that may have otherwise never been sold to the public.
ARIZONA STATE
Motorious

Abandoned 1957 Oldsmobile 88 Is A Muscle Car Relic

It is said that the first American muscle car was the Rocket 88, a vehicle that combined high horsepower with good looks and a great engine. Perhaps there is some arguing over if it was this car it was the 1964 GTO, but the truth remains, the rocket is a legend no less. Recently, a 1957 rocket was found after sitting for around 30 years, with absolutely no end in sight. The new owners had one simple question, would it run?
Motor1.com

Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn

Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
CAR AND DRIVER

Audi Activesphere Is an Off-Roader with No Screens, AR, and a Truck Bed

The Audi Activesphere is the latest in a series of "Sphere" concepts, and takes the shape of an off-road-oriented crossover with a coupe-like roofline. The highlight is the cabin, which uses augmented reality for all of the vehicle controls—like navigation, climate, and entertainment—instead of a screen. Another cool...
CarBuzz.com

2024 Bentley Continental Spied Frolicking In The Snow

Our spy photographers have snapped the Bentley Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible while playing around in the snow and ice. At first glance, it appears to be a simple midlife facelift. Up front, you'll notice the new headlights, a redesigned bumper, and what seems to be a smaller grille. The latter might be an optical illusion, however. At the rear, we can see an updated bumper, new taillights, and two large exhaust outlets instead of the current quad tailpipes.
msn.com

Land Rover Defender From E.C.D. Automotive Design Is Complete Mayhem

It's a custom build painted Santorini Black from its roof rack down to its wheels and stained teak wood accents. E.C.D Automotive Design specializes in Land Rover restoration and the creation of bespoke luxury builds. Upgraded with modern amenities and powerful engines, these creations are civilized brutes capable of mastering any terrain. That's why when the company names one of its creations, Project Mayhem, it makes you stand up and take notice.

