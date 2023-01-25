Read full article on original website
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Took 26 Years To Build. Now It’s for Sale
914-Boxergarage.deIt has a bigger four-banger than the Chevy Silverado, and the approval of Germany's ultra-strict TÜV. In other words, it's the perfect truck.
Bentley Continental GT Azure Is An Elegant Homage To A 1953 R-Type Continental
Bentley Mulliner has created a one-off Continental GT Azure that's inspired by a car right out of Bentley's own collection: a 1953 R-Type Continental, JAS 949. The new Continental was created in celebration of JAS 949's 70th birthday as a celebration of one of the greatest icons in Bentley's history.
Porsche Teases 356-Inspired Mystery Concept For 75th Anniversary
Porsche will officially begin its 75th-anniversary celebrations tonight with a new concept vehicle that has been teased on the automaker's Instagram channels. In quick succession, two teaser reels on Instagram were posted, showcasing an "unseen design study" for the first time. Towing the concept to its reveal will be the Porsche Vision Renndienst concept, which pays homage to the VW race service van used by Porsche decades ago.
Jalopnik
Genesis Is Coming for the Bentley Continental, of All Things: Report
Convertibles. They’re becoming rarer and rarer, especially the sort of luxury barge drop tops that used to top everyone’s lottery wish list. We used to dream, people. What happened? It seems like Genesis wants an answer to that question too, as the brand has reportedly set about turning last year’s X Convertible concept into a production flagship.
msn.com
Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 Heads to Auction
Despite many automakers' habits of destroying concepts and prototypes, in the past it seemed to be easier to purchase a one-off fresh from the auto show floor, provided you had the money to do so. And we mostly have the Italian carrozzerias of decades past to thank for the current existence of machines that may have otherwise never been sold to the public.
Abandoned 1957 Oldsmobile 88 Is A Muscle Car Relic
It is said that the first American muscle car was the Rocket 88, a vehicle that combined high horsepower with good looks and a great engine. Perhaps there is some arguing over if it was this car it was the 1964 GTO, but the truth remains, the rocket is a legend no less. Recently, a 1957 rocket was found after sitting for around 30 years, with absolutely no end in sight. The new owners had one simple question, would it run?
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison
Here's a look at the history of Ferdinand Porsche, both a brilliant automotive engineer and a criminal who worked with Nazis. The post Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Did Honda Go From Boring Family Cars To Building An Acura Le Mans Hypercar?
Before it enters the Rolex 24 at Daytona, HPD (Honda Performance Development) has released a 48-minute documentary looking into the development of the Acura ARX-06 prototype racing car. The film is weirdly narrated from the car's perceptive, gets into the details, and features talking heads from Acura designers, HPD engineers,...
CAR AND DRIVER
Audi Activesphere Is an Off-Roader with No Screens, AR, and a Truck Bed
The Audi Activesphere is the latest in a series of "Sphere" concepts, and takes the shape of an off-road-oriented crossover with a coupe-like roofline. The highlight is the cabin, which uses augmented reality for all of the vehicle controls—like navigation, climate, and entertainment—instead of a screen. Another cool...
2024 Bentley Continental Spied Frolicking In The Snow
Our spy photographers have snapped the Bentley Continental GT and Continental GT Convertible while playing around in the snow and ice. At first glance, it appears to be a simple midlife facelift. Up front, you'll notice the new headlights, a redesigned bumper, and what seems to be a smaller grille. The latter might be an optical illusion, however. At the rear, we can see an updated bumper, new taillights, and two large exhaust outlets instead of the current quad tailpipes.
Lucid’s New 469-HP Electric Motor Weighs Just 70 Pounds
via LudicLucid's tiny motor measures just 10 in. x 10 in. x 13 in., and can rev up to 19,500 rpm.
msn.com
Land Rover Defender From E.C.D. Automotive Design Is Complete Mayhem
It's a custom build painted Santorini Black from its roof rack down to its wheels and stained teak wood accents. E.C.D Automotive Design specializes in Land Rover restoration and the creation of bespoke luxury builds. Upgraded with modern amenities and powerful engines, these creations are civilized brutes capable of mastering any terrain. That's why when the company names one of its creations, Project Mayhem, it makes you stand up and take notice.
