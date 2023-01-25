Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Top Speed
Volkswagen Leader Says Hydrogen Cars Don't Make Sense
Almost every automaker has committed to electric vehicles (EVs), with most brands phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in at least the next decade. There are a few automakers that also see hydrogen as an option, and some of those are Toyota, BMW, and Hyundai. But for Volkswagen, a top exeutive for the German automaker thinks that hydrogen cars don’t make sense.
These are the 11 cheapest electric cars you can buy in 2023
Going electric can cost an arm and a leg. These are the best electric cars for budget-conscious shoppers from brands like Kia, Chevy, and Volkswagen.
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars if Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least.Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.It’s a whiplash shift from just a year ago when the company, valued at an...
Carscoops
Tesla Accidentally Shows CCS Compatible ‘Magic Dock’ That Can Charge Other EVs
In just the latest example of Tesla introducing new products late, the CCS-compatible charging station that was supposed to be introduced in 2021, allowing any EV to top up their battery at its charging stations, may just have been teased. Screenshots, allegedly taken from the Tesla app and posted to...
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July
One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
CNET
Tesla Reports Record Revenue for 2022, 1.31 Million EVs Sold
Tesla's finished 2022 on a tear, bolstered by recent price reductions for its stable of electric sedans and SUVs. The automaker's full-year 2022 earnings statement, released at the close of market Wednesday, revealed it delivered 405,278 electric cars in the fourth quarter -- up from 343,830 deliveries in Q3. This brings Tesla's total 2022 deliveries to 1.31 million cars, which is a record high for the brand and 40% growth year-over-year, but also just short of its own goal of 1.4 million deliveries.
Honda’s Going All-In Now on Electric Cars and Motorcycles To Catch Up
The world's largest engine maker says it'll build electric powertrains for cars, motorcycles, and power equipment from the beginning.
Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the most affordable model in the Toyota hybrid lineup. It also tops Consumer Reports’ reliability list. The post Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla adding 4680 battery capacity for 1.5 million EVs and mass Semi production lines to its first Gigafactory
Tesla will invest US$3.6 billion in a massive expansion of its original Gigafactory in Nevada. The project will bring mass Semi truck production as well as 100 GWh of new 4680 battery capacity, enough to power 1.5 million "light-duty" vehicles. While that term includes the Cybertruck, as the Semi is a long-haul rig, it's not clear if the first Cybertruck batches will be powered by a 4680 battery pack.
KRQE News 13
Nissan reportedly investigates electric pickup for US
(Motor Authority) — Nissan in 2021 rolled out a handful of concepts previewing potential designs for the brand’s upcoming EV portfolio. One of them was a pickup truck called the Surf-Out, which could prove popular as both a lifestyle truck and light-duty workhorse in the U.S. Nissan design...
Tesla and Toyota Have a Surprising Edge Over Every Major Car Brand
Over a 10-year period, a BMW will cost 25.34% of its value to maintain.
notebookcheck.net
3D-printed solid-state EV battery maker Sakuu signs up Porsche to build its Gigafactories
One of the more innovative companies in the 3D-printing space - Sakuu (former KeraCel) - has managed to sign up a Porsche subsidiary to design its future Gigafactories for lithium-metal and solid-state electric vehicle batteries. Porsche Consulting has experience in formulating the designs of automotive production facilities and recently turned its focus to battery Gigafactories that can churn out cells in the GWh capacity range. The effort "focuses on modern battery technologies, efficient production processes, and the right sites and scaling for sustainable production," tips Porsche.
The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American
After testing every electric car they could get their hands on, Consumer Reports named the Chevy Bolt as the least reliable. The post The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Honda Just Made a Major EV Announcemnt Creating a Whole New Division
Honda, the Japanese automaker, announced today that it will create a new division to strengthen and speed up its electrification business. This new division will be effective as of April 1st and will consolidate the company's electrification strategy and development of auto, motorcycle, and power products. The move to create...
torquenews.com
Tesla Launches 'The Great EV Deflation' and Morgan Stanley is Bullish on the Automaker
The electric vehicle industry is buzzing with excitement today as Tesla launches what Morgan Stanley is calling 'The Great EV Deflation.' Tesla shares soared more than $50 billion during the trading session on Friday, bringing the company's market value to an unprecedented $559 billion. This has cemented Tesla's position as the world’s most valuable automaker, and investors are eagerly anticipating what comes next.
