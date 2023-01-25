ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

KSLTV

Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

4 people safe after explosion in Lehi home

LEHI — An early morning fire caused by an explosion resulted in major structural damage to a Lehi home on Friday. Four individuals were in the home and all of them were able to get out; two had minor injuries, according to Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with Lehi Fire Department. No one needed to be taken to the hospital.
LEHI, UT
svinews.com

WHP: Driver was on meth

CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
WEST JORDAN, UT
electrek.co

Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tooeleonline.com

Work continues on strip mall north of Denny’s in Tooele

Ground has been broken and dirt is turning over for a strip mall near Denny’s on Tooele City’s Main Street. The Kimball Investment Company, a Salt Lake City based company that previously developed Cafe Rio in Tooele City, bought the property from the redevelopment agency. Kimball hasn’t finalized...
TOOELE, UT
ABC 4

Nearly $1,000 allegedly stolen from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department are searching for two suspects after they say they stole nearly $1,000 from an elderly deaf woman at a Millcreek Walmart. According to the UPD, the two suspects followed the woman into the Walmart and pretended to help her. While assisting...
MILLCREEK, UT
wyo4news.com

Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
SINCLAIR, WY
KSLTV

Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Hours into the school day at Taylorsville High Thursday afternoon, a loud noise grabbed the attention of a man who lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the high school parking lot. Audio from David Lewis’ ring camera captured what sounded like two gunshots about...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
DRAPER, UT
Aviation International News

Below Freezing and Snowing at Time of Phenom 300 Fatal Crash

According to the NTSB’s preliminary report released today, it was below freezing and snow was falling when an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed while taking off from Utah's Provo Municipal Airport at 11:35 a.m. on January 2. The pilot was killed and the three passengers were injured. The light twinjet was on a planned Part 91 personal flight to Chino, California.
PROVO, UT

