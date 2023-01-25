Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Two injured after ‘significant force’ explosion in Lehi house
LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. “The roof actually separated...
ksl.com
4 people safe after explosion in Lehi home
LEHI — An early morning fire caused by an explosion resulted in major structural damage to a Lehi home on Friday. Four individuals were in the home and all of them were able to get out; two had minor injuries, according to Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with Lehi Fire Department. No one needed to be taken to the hospital.
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
svinews.com
WHP: Driver was on meth
CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
electrek.co
Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
kjzz.com
Two arrested on alleged involvement and attempt to cover up Ogden drive-by shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Two individuals are facing several felony offenses on behalf of their alleged involvement in nd attempt to cover up an Ogden shooting that seriously injured three victims. Representatives of the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said that this investigation began Sunday when officers were dispatched...
tooeleonline.com
Work continues on strip mall north of Denny’s in Tooele
Ground has been broken and dirt is turning over for a strip mall near Denny’s on Tooele City’s Main Street. The Kimball Investment Company, a Salt Lake City based company that previously developed Cafe Rio in Tooele City, bought the property from the redevelopment agency. Kimball hasn’t finalized...
NB Mountain View Corridor shuts down as investigators respond to fatal crash
Northbound Mountain View Corridor has been shut down as authorities investigate a fatal crash.
ABC 4
Nearly $1,000 allegedly stolen from deaf woman at Millcreek Walmart
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department are searching for two suspects after they say they stole nearly $1,000 from an elderly deaf woman at a Millcreek Walmart. According to the UPD, the two suspects followed the woman into the Walmart and pretended to help her. While assisting...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Body found in limestone kiln in foothills above Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a community member alerted them to a body found in the foothills above Beck Street. The investigation started at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday after a call was placed to dispatch. Police responded to...
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
KSLTV
Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Hours into the school day at Taylorsville High Thursday afternoon, a loud noise grabbed the attention of a man who lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the high school parking lot. Audio from David Lewis’ ring camera captured what sounded like two gunshots about...
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville High School lockdown lifted after shot fired call ends with 3 people in custody; 3 still at large
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police report three people have been taken into custody and three remain at large after officers were called to Taylorsville High School on a report of at least one shot fired. “It is no longer an active scene and there...
High school student killed by school bus in Sandy identified
A teenage girl died after being hit by a school bus in Sandy Friday afternoon, according to police.
Unsheltered advocates claim SLC didnt give notice, scooping woman into dumpster
Officials say investigations are already underway after unsheltered advocates claim a Salt Lake City woman was scooped up and put into a dumpster.
Aviation International News
Below Freezing and Snowing at Time of Phenom 300 Fatal Crash
According to the NTSB’s preliminary report released today, it was below freezing and snow was falling when an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed while taking off from Utah's Provo Municipal Airport at 11:35 a.m. on January 2. The pilot was killed and the three passengers were injured. The light twinjet was on a planned Part 91 personal flight to Chino, California.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City traffic stop leads to drug bust, illegal gun recovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City Police following a traffic stop for allegedly being in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm in the Ballpark neighborhood. According to a news release, the arrest was made Thursday afternoon. Officers with the...
