northjacksonpress.com
Vehicles Recovered By Sonar Equipment
By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing with sonar can be an excellent tool. Jackson County law enforcement is also finding that sonar fishing equipment can be an excellent tool for them. Jackson County law enforcement and…
One dead, one injured in Limestone County crash
A single-car accident early Friday left one person dead and another person injured, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in Friday fatal wreck in Limestone County
A Toney woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck Friday in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said June B. Jones, 87, was a passenger when the Chevrolet Equinox she was traveling in left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. She was pronounced dead...
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
WAFF
Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane of Governors Drive will be temporarily closing starting Jan. 30 for road and landscaping improvements. The lane adjacent to the median will close from Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m. The project will take three months to complete.
WAAY-TV
SUV collides with home in north Alabama
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
WAFF
Meridianville family dealing with back-to-back sinkhole issues
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Meridianville family is hoping to spread awareness after their dream house was plagued by sinkholes back to back. Danielle Nightengale and her husband purchased a home from Davidson Homes in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole appeared in their driveway overnight.
WAFF
Morgan County Jail looking to fill part-time positions
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail. After being short-staffed 23 workers for quite some time, the part-time jailer positions will offer more help to the current staff. Public Information Officer with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Mike...
WAAY-TV
Westbound I-565, Alabama 20 near I-65 interchange down to 1 lane due to wreck
A wreck on Alabama 20 has westbound traffic down to one lane near Interstate 65. Huntsville Police announced the partial closure just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the crash is between U.S. 31 and I-65. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.
Decatur Police working to identify person behind city hall bomb threat
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is working to identify the person behind a bomb threat at Decatur City Hall Friday afternoon.
Huntsville Planning Commission rejects Zierdt Road rezoning following residents’ complaints
The Huntsville Planning Commission rejected rezoning a 3.5 acre property on the west side of Zierdt Road and north of Redstone Square Drive on Tuesday following complaints by neighboring residents who do not want commercial development near their homes. The owners of the property sought to rezone their land from...
Hartselle Enquirer
Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area
Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
WAAY-TV
Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside
A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
WAAY-TV
Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash
A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying and hiding mail
A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in Huntsville has been indicted for destruction of mail during a 6-month period in 2018.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck
One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Guntersville, Alabama
Places to visit in Guntersville, AL. There are several things to do in Guntersville, Alabama. You can enjoy a trip to High Falls Park, visit the Arab Historic Village or enjoy a boat ride on Lake Guntersville. The town of Guntersville is a great place to visit. It has a...
WAAY-TV
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
