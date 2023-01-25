ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
northjacksonpress.com

Vehicles Recovered By Sonar Equipment

By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing […]. By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing with sonar can be an excellent tool. Jackson County law enforcement is also finding that sonar fishing equipment can be an excellent tool for them. Jackson County law enforcement and…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in Friday fatal wreck in Limestone County

A Toney woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck Friday in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said June B. Jones, 87, was a passenger when the Chevrolet Equinox she was traveling in left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. She was pronounced dead...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane of Governors Drive will be temporarily closing starting Jan. 30 for road and landscaping improvements. The lane adjacent to the median will close from Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m. The project will take three months to complete.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Limestone County crash

At least one person is dead and another injured after a vehicle crash in Limestone County early Friday afternoon. Limestone County Coroner Mike West tells WAAY he responded to a single-vehicle crash with a fatality at Alabama Highway 251 and Van Dyke Road. He said the vehicle was heading south...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Meridianville family dealing with back-to-back sinkhole issues

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Meridianville family is hoping to spread awareness after their dream house was plagued by sinkholes back to back. Danielle Nightengale and her husband purchased a home from Davidson Homes in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole appeared in their driveway overnight.
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan County Jail looking to fill part-time positions

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail. After being short-staffed 23 workers for quite some time, the part-time jailer positions will offer more help to the current staff. Public Information Officer with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Mike...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area

Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County woman killed in Tuesday morning crash

A 60-year-old Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash. Angela J. Nayadley was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving collided head-on with a Jeep, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Nayadley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 10:50 a.m....
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville School Bus involved in Wreck

One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. One person has minor injuries after an accident involving a Huntsville City School bus and one other vehicle. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Guntersville, Alabama

Places to visit in Guntersville, AL. There are several things to do in Guntersville, Alabama. You can enjoy a trip to High Falls Park, visit the Arab Historic Village or enjoy a boat ride on Lake Guntersville. The town of Guntersville is a great place to visit. It has a...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight

Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy