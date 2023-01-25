Read full article on original website
Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Created: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ Vol. 1
‘The Vampire Slayer’ takes everything one might know about the Buffy franchise and brings vivid modern new life to it while maintaining all the same energy and aspects that made the universe resonate so much with the fans. Every aspect of this modernization of the Buffy mythos just works because it not only knows and loves the characters but brings them into the 21st century with graceful ease.
We Begin Again — Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ #1
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ returns to the world built within the previous miniseries and finds ways to continue building this alternative universe, filled with such depth and great character development. Not only is there depth in the world and characters but the visual depth and language are fantastic, helping take the story to the next level.
Preview: Dante’s Identical Cousins Pop Up In ‘Quick Stops’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Quick Stops #4, dropping next week from writer Kevin Smith and artist Ahmed Raafat. Dante wants to take his new girlfriend, Veronica, on a second date to his annual family reunion, but Randal insists on attending as well. So after Jay and Silent Bob are hired to watch Quick Stop, the trio face familiar family members as Dante introduces his identical cousins: Gill Hicks from Mallrats, Jim Hicks from Chasing Amy, and Grant Hicks from Dogma!
Tom Verlaine, frontman for rock band Television, dead at 73
Tom Verlaine, the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan following a “brief illness.” He was 73 years old. Verlaine’s death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of fellow musician Patti Smith. “Dearest Tom. The love is immense and forever,” Paris Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “My heart is too intensely full to share everything now, and finding the words is too deep of a struggle.” Patti Smith and Verlaine had dated when they were “in the emerging New York Punk scene,” according to the Guardian. The two collaborated many times over the years,...
Preview: ‘Young Hellboy– Assault On Castle Death’ #4 Reaches Its Exciting Conclusion
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Young Hellboy: Assault On Castle Death #4, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Thomas Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. Still in the grips of a fever-induced hallucination, Hellboy (aka the Scarlet Crab), his dog Mac, and...
A Budding Romance For Ivy? Previewing ‘DC’s Harley Quinn Romances’ #1
“STRANGER THAN FAN FICTION / HERE’S TO JACK, HERE’S TO MOLLY / POWER GIRL AND ALL-AMERICAN BOY / GRACE / DATING APP DISASTER / ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE / ONCE UPON A ROMANCE NOVEL / SPLENDOR IN THE FOAM. DC is proud to present a selection of eight stories...
Preview: Investigating A God’s Murder In ‘Fallen’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of Fallen #1 out this month from writer Matt Ringel, artist Henry Ponciano, and letterer Toben Racicot. Casper Clay, an ancient warrior and immortal servant of Zeus turned private detective navigates the murky depths of a criminal underworld to solve the murder of a god at the hands of a mysterious killer. As he gets closer to unraveling the truth he learns that there may be more at stake than solving a case.
Review: ‘Action Comics’ #1051 Is An Exciting New Beginning… Mostly
The new Action Comics is here, and it’s exactly the Superman story we’ve needed for a long while. At least, for the most part. The new expanded Action Comics comes from Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Rafa Sandoval, Matt Herms, and Dave Sharpe on the lead stories, with back-ups by Dan Jurgens, Lee Weeks, Elizabeth Breitweiser, Rob Leigh, Leah Williams, Marguerite Sauvage, and Becca Carey.
A Totalitarian Vampire Cult Rules The World: Previewing ‘We Are Scarlet Twilight’ #1
Red 5 Comics has revealed a preview of We Are Scarlet Twilight #1, dropping in May 2023 from writer/artist/colorist/letterer Benjamin W. Morse. It’s 1938, and time to meet our hero– Captain Lancet. He’s a Golden Age All-American crime buster who’s about to accidentally create the world’s greatest villain. He’ll need to adjust to a strange new world– one that resembles Fritz Lang’s Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in– if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!
Advance Review: A Traitor In Their Midst In `Minor Threats’ #4
All good things must come to an end. So this great limited series wraps up its story with a bang. While it’s a familiar story of betrayal, the creative team has developed a rich world and some cool characters that deserve another chance. Overall. 8.5/10. Betrayal is a common...
Critiquing Comics #228: ‘Galacto: Pit Fighter’ #2 — “Requiem For A Humanzee”
Kirt Birdick is back with the second issue of his hyper-violent science fiction comic Galacto: Pit Fighter, “Requiem for a Humanzee.” It’s good and bloody, but is it bloody good? Tim and Adam critique. Brought to you by:. Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Spotify...
Gone In 60 Seconds: Previewing ‘The Flash: One-Minute War Special’ #1
“A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event “One-Minute War” rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!”. The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 is out Tuesday...
2000 AD Art Stars Returns: Your Chance To Write And Draw Dredd For Publication In 2000 AD!
Want to write and draw Judge Dredd in 2000 AD? With Art Stars, you could have your chance!. It’s been away for a long time, but 2000 AD have just announced this week that their Art Stars program is back to give you a chance to appear in 2000 AD with a one-page Judge Dredd strip.
Previewing ‘Frank Frazetta’s Dawn Attack’ #2 Sci-Fi Series From Opus Comics
“Beyond fantasy worlds, master artist Frank Frazetta also explored the far reaches of science fiction, and now his epic painting “Dawn Attack” springs to life! Princess Dawn has carried on leading her displaced people in her father’s stead, but now she must take to the stars and find the king, who holds the key to defeating the Cave Demons and restoring their kingdom.”
‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2 Sells Out, Second Printing On The Way
Skottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland (2002) #2, with art by Brett Bean, has sold out and getting a second printing order from Image Comics. “In I Hate Fairyland #2, Gert is more jaded than ever when she discovers the secret behind the mystery man offering her a mission he doesn’t think she can refuse.
A Final Desperate Spell In Mad Cave Studios’ Upcoming ‘Monomyth’
Mad Cave Studios has announced Monomyth, an upcoming fantasy/horror series by writer David Hazan, artist Cecilia Lo Valvo, colorist Marissa Louise and letterer Lucas Gattoni. Monomyth is a story about the darkest side of stories…how they use people, twist people and affect people and the dangers of getting stuck telling the same tired tales.
It Came From Dimension X: Reviewing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ #2
‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II’ pulls out all the stops as everything to do with these two storied franchises continues to intermingle to create one cohesive deep fun to explore universe. Every MMPR or TMNT fan is probably experiencing that giddy style Saturday Morning feeling as they flip through these pages, ready to revert right back to childhood once more.
Art For Art’s Sake #193: Dream A Little Dream Of The Little Endless
Barry Kitson – “I did this for the 35th Anniversary of Death’s Head’s first appearance on https://www.facebook.com/groups/Barry.Kitson.Art”. Wally Wood – gorgeous Aces High artwork from 1955. A 1985 Comic Art cover from Moebius…. This Dan Spiegle piece… just the wonderful simplicity of the linework…
Gotham Prison Blues: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #51
Not even bars can keep Selina Kyle down, as ‘Catwoman’ enters a whole new phase for the title character and her supporting cast putting them in a whole new dynamic. No matter the setting the series keeps its character-focused head up and presents a colorful gorgeous fun time that speaks to so many things.
Preview: ‘Avatar– The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 1– Aang’s Unfreezing Day’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Avatar– The Last Airbender Chibis Volume 1– Aang’s Unfreezing Day HC, dropping next week from writer Kelly Leigh Miller and artist Diana Sim. Can you imagine not knowing your own birthday?. That’s the situation for Aang, who was frozen...
