San Marcos, CA

iheart.com

A Corona High School Basketball Game Turns Into A Full Out Brawl?!

A crazy and violent brawl broke out at a girl's high school basketball game in Anaheim on Tuesday! The brawl started after a foul was called in which two players were tangled up, but that soon escalated to the benches being cleared! The game was suspended, and officials are deciding whether or not to reschedule the game! Watch the video above to see this wild incident!
CORONA, CA
CBS 8

Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure

SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of San Marcos Street Closure for Storm Drain Construction Activity

The City of San Marcos will be performing storm drain construction activity beginning on Friday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a street closure on east bound of North City Drive from South Twin Oaks Valley Road to June Way. There will not be flaggers in the area to assist drivers. We encourage drivers to use alternative routes and to drive cautiously if you’re within the construction area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Thousands of San Diegans Lose Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame

High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the  Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.  
SANTA ANA, CA

