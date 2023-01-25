Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San DiegoD.J. EatonChula Vista, CA
fishing in San DiegoOscarSan Diego, CA
Related
John Olive and Dave Cassaw, longtime rivals at Torrey Pines and La Costa Canyon, reach milestone victories
(Lead photos by Anna Scipione) SAN MARCOS, Calif. – 26 years after taking the reins of the boys’ basketball program at Torrey Pines, head coach John Olive has reached the 600-win mark. Friday’s win over San Marcos to reach 600 did not come easy for Olive and the Falcons. Torrey Pines trailed by ...
iheart.com
A Corona High School Basketball Game Turns Into A Full Out Brawl?!
A crazy and violent brawl broke out at a girl's high school basketball game in Anaheim on Tuesday! The brawl started after a foul was called in which two players were tangled up, but that soon escalated to the benches being cleared! The game was suspended, and officials are deciding whether or not to reschedule the game! Watch the video above to see this wild incident!
Vehicle rams into Camp Pendleton gate
A car attempted to gain unauthorized access to Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., Friday evening, according to the Marine Corps Base Twitter.
Dangerous street racing on Spring Valley road has neighborhood on edge
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Neighbors in one Spring Valley neighborhood feel unsafe with an excessive number of speeding cars on a stretch of Elkelton Boulevard from Noeline Avenue to Delrose Avenue. It’s a quarter-mile straightaway with no stop signs in a residential area that has become a prime choice for street racers late at night.
Scripps Ranch residents ponder moving after falling trees wreak havok
Some residents in Scripps Ranch are considering moving to an area without eucalyptus trees after their neighborhood was hit by fallen trees Thursday.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
Sushi Ichifuji to Debut This Spring in Linda Vista
Japanese Omakase Restaurant to Replace Sushi Diner
Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure
SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
northcountydailystar.com
City of San Marcos Street Closure for Storm Drain Construction Activity
The City of San Marcos will be performing storm drain construction activity beginning on Friday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a street closure on east bound of North City Drive from South Twin Oaks Valley Road to June Way. There will not be flaggers in the area to assist drivers. We encourage drivers to use alternative routes and to drive cautiously if you’re within the construction area.
californiaglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Downturns In The San Jose, San Diego Housing Markets In 2023
According to a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs, both the San Diego and San Jose housing markets are likely to see massive declines housing prices this year, with 25% decreases predicted and prices likely to be similar to where they were during the Great Recession in the late 2000’s.
Thousands of SDGE customers without power due to high winds
Nearly 8,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county, as high winds cross the region.
Power outage leaves thousands without lights in East County
Over 3,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without lights in the East County, due to a power outage in the area.
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
NBC San Diego
Thousands of San Diegans Lose Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame
High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday. San Diego County’s mountains and valleys were under a high wind warning while the rest of the county was under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 35-45 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Washington Examiner
Camp Pendleton closed main gate temporarily after driver attempted to breach base
The main gate of the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton was closed for more than two hours Friday night after the driver of a vehicle attempted to gain access to the camp by ramming into the security barriers. "We can confirm at approximately 6:30 p.m. there was an attempt...
High winds wreak havoc on I-8 in San Diego's East County
High winds swirled across San Diego's East County Thursday morning, with the gusts possibly playing a role in the overturning of multiple big rig trucks on I-8.
Intense Santa Ana winds topple 80-foot tree onto woman in California
Powerful Santa Ana winds are causing chaos in Southern California neighborhoods known for their towering trees on Thursday after gusts toppled huge trees, prompting officials to close roads.
Comments / 0