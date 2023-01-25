ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Longmont Leader

SNAP maximum allotments to end in March

Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike

Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The News-Press

Weaponizing higher education is DeSantis' newest trick

The war on public education continues, and Ron DeSantis is making certain that everyone knows Florida is ground zero for overhauling the way our students learn. First, he installed former Senator Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) as president at the University of Florida. Starting Feb. 6, Sasse will be paid $1 million in base salary for five years, plus a raise of up to 4 percent. A bonus after five years could add another $1 million to the former senator's paycheck.  ...
FLORIDA STATE
ajmc.com

Chronic Respiratory Conditions Like Asthma, COPD Are Most Costly to Treat

Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
The Columbus Dispatch

Biology: New immune-evading COVID variants could fuel surge

Like all living things, the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, illustrating why we need to understand the forces of evolution. The SARS-CoV-2 virus likely “jumped” from a related mammal to humans via one or more random mutations in its genetic material in late 2019. It quickly demonstrated the survival and reproductive advantage of its altered genetic makeup allowing it to exploit a new host’s vast population. That’s evolution through natural selection. ...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’

The return of the Donald Trump baby blimp, the huge inflatable depicting the former US president in a nappy and clutching a mobile phone, has begun with a test inflation by the Museum of London.A conservation analysis of the blimp has led staff at the museum, its “final resting place” after it took to the skies above Parliament Square during protests over Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in June 2019, to blow the balloon up once again.It was gifted to the museum in January 2021 and specialist manufacturers have inflated it to check if it is structurally sound,...
NIH Director's Blog

Changing long-term opioid prescribing behavior

Notifying clinicians that one of their patients died of an overdose reduced the amount of opioids they prescribed for up to a year afterwards. The approach could be a low-cost way to encourage more thoughtful, tailored opioid prescribing. America’s opioid overdose epidemic now claims more than 100,000 lives each year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
ajmc.com

Ocular MG Should Be Considered in Patients With Ptosis, Diplopia, Says Study

With most previous studies on ocular myasthenia gravis stemming from investigations the neurology field, the present investigators came to their conclusion via neuro-ophthalmic analysis. In the absence of a standardized definition of ocular myasthenia gravis (OMG) from established diagnostic criteria, researchers of a new retrospective, single-center study say that OMG...

