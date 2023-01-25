Read full article on original website
Tiltrotor aircraft conducts practice at Foley Municipal Airport
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a lot of interest from the public about the unique Navy Aircraft that practiced at the Foley Airport last Sunday. It was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, known as a tiltrotor aircraft. This is a combination helicopter/airplane which combines the best characteristics of both. It is capable of vertical take-off and landing.
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
navarrenewspaper.com
BURGER KING FIRE UPDATE
COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: At approximately 1:50 p.m. HNFD units (E45, E41, BC40 and C40) responded to a commercial structure fire in the 8500 block of Navarre Pkwy (Burger King). Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. All occupants had already evacuated the structure. 45...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff, friends of Cassie Carli react to Spanevelo federal indictment
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Thursday was a win for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and friends of Cassie Carli, they said, as they announced the federal indictment against Carli’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo. “This is a great day for Santa Rosa County,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “Because we are getting a scumbag off […]
Embattled Pensacola contractor behind bars again, allegedly took $180K from victim
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores
A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
rippreport.com
GO TO HELL ETHICS
The Baldwin Commission Attorney, Brad Hicks, says he see’s no ethics violation with Mayor Bob Wills renting his building, and possibly sharing office space, with the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation. The county attorney is deciding what is ethical and what is not? That is not his job. Brad’s job is to be sure it is NOT unethical. His job is to contact Ethics, Attorney General or the legal council for the Speaker of the house and get an official opinion. Instead he just said go to hell with obtaining any opinions, he knows best.
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
navarrenewspaper.com
TIGER PARK LANE CLOSED
Drivers traveling along U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa County will encounter a road closure at Tiger Park Lane. This closure is necessary for emergency water line repairs and will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the west entrance and exit of the shopping center, closest to Walmart, or Tiger Point Park Road.
WEAR
Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
Alabama beach erosion threatens safety, economy as FEMA permitting delay continues
A ten-foot wall of sand. It's what's left of this section of dunes on West Beach in Gulf Shores. This last line of defense from the Gulf of Mexico is disappearing fast.
ECSO searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in December
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in December 2022. ECSO said Ruthie Smith, 39, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2022, in the Pensacola area. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
thebamabuzz.com
HELP WANTED: Austal USA hiring 1,200 new employees in 18 months—jobs fair in Mobile, Sat. Jan. 28
Looking for a job? Austal USA, a shipbuilding company in Mobile, is seeking to hire 1,200 new employees in the next 18 months. That’s why—according to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s weekly newsletter—the company is hosting its first ever job fair this Saturday, January 28, from 9:00AM to 2:00PM at their headquarters on 100 Austal Way, Mobile, AL, 36602.
Pensacola taco shop named to Yelp’s Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2022
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In a new ranking by Yelp, a Pensacola taco shop has been named in the top 100 Florida Restaurants of 2022. This is the first-ever guide done by Yelp for Florida restaurants, according to their website. Yelp ranked restaurants based on a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings […]
