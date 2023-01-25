ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertsdale, AL

OBA

Tiltrotor aircraft conducts practice at Foley Municipal Airport

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a lot of interest from the public about the unique Navy Aircraft that practiced at the Foley Airport last Sunday. It was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, known as a tiltrotor aircraft. This is a combination helicopter/airplane which combines the best characteristics of both. It is capable of vertical take-off and landing.
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

BURGER KING FIRE UPDATE

COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: At approximately 1:50 p.m. HNFD units (E45, E41, BC40 and C40) responded to a commercial structure fire in the 8500 block of Navarre Pkwy (Burger King). Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. All occupants had already evacuated the structure. 45...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores

A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
GULF SHORES, AL
rippreport.com

GO TO HELL ETHICS

The Baldwin Commission Attorney, Brad Hicks, says he see’s no ethics violation with Mayor Bob Wills renting his building, and possibly sharing office space, with the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation. The county attorney is deciding what is ethical and what is not? That is not his job. Brad’s job is to be sure it is NOT unethical. His job is to contact Ethics, Attorney General or the legal council for the Speaker of the house and get an official opinion. Instead he just said go to hell with obtaining any opinions, he knows best.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

TIGER PARK LANE CLOSED

Drivers traveling along U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa County will encounter a road closure at Tiger Park Lane. This closure is necessary for emergency water line repairs and will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the west entrance and exit of the shopping center, closest to Walmart, or Tiger Point Park Road.
WEAR

Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Middle School bomb threat came from west coast: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — (Updated from news conference) — Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler joined Daphne Police for a news conference, updating the public about the bomb threat that was called into Daphne Middle School Friday morning. “Our school system is as safe as you can get,” Tyler said. Tyler thanked law enforcement […]
DAPHNE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

HELP WANTED: Austal USA hiring 1,200 new employees in 18 months—jobs fair in Mobile, Sat. Jan. 28

Looking for a job? Austal USA, a shipbuilding company in Mobile, is seeking to hire 1,200 new employees in the next 18 months. That’s why—according to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s weekly newsletter—the company is hosting its first ever job fair this Saturday, January 28, from 9:00AM to 2:00PM at their headquarters on 100 Austal Way, Mobile, AL, 36602.
MOBILE, AL

