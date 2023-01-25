ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metro-magazine.com

DCTA Adds 4 Key Leaders to Its Team

Texas’ Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) announced the arrival of four key leaders for the agency, filling important positions as the agency remains on track toward a successful 2023 and beyond. Maurice Bell joined the organization as COO, and Sherrelle Evans-Jones is now on board as CFO. In addition,...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
metro-magazine.com

WMATA Increasing Train Frequency Starting February

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that beginning Feb.7, customers on the Blue, Blue + (Yellow Line replacement), and Orange lines will see trains every 12 minutes from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday. Beginning Feb. 21, Red Line customers will see...
WASHINGTON STATE
metro-magazine.com

New FTA Funding Aims to Modernize Ferry Services, Reduce Emissions

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced $384.4 million in federal funding to expand and improve the nation’s ferry service in communities, as well as accelerate the transition to zero-emission transportation. In total, FTA is awarding 23 grants across 11 states and the U.S. Virgin...
MAINE STATE
metro-magazine.com

LIT Sets Date, Location for 2023 Summit

Latinos In Transit (LIT) announced its next Leadership Summit will take place Sept. 22 to 23, in the Washington, D.C., area. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) will be this year’s host. The announcement was made at a joint COMTO DC and LIT lunch and learn event at...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy