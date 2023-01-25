Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
3 teens in car, 1 gun, 1 bullet hits 2 legs in Gresham
A 13-year-old was shot in both legs when a gun went off inside a car early Friday, Gresham police confirmed.
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
WWEEK
Attacker Who Allegedly Chewed Off Man’s Ear Ruled Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial
A Multnomah County circuit judge has ruled Koryn Kraemer, 25, unfit to aid and assist in his own defense, and sent him to Oregon State Hospital to be treated for mental illness. In the early morning of Jan. 3, Kraemer “chewed off” the ear and part of the face of...
Already in custody, man indicted in 2011 Portland murder
More than 11 years ago, Leonard James Irving was shot to death in Northeast Portland, leaving behind 3 young children. Until Wednesday, no one had been arrested in connection with his death.
Vancouver Police Department prohibits ‘thin blue line’ flag at agency
“We’re not interested in discussing the LAPD issue,” Portland Police Bureau said.
kptv.com
Portland food cart law to be enforced 3 years after being introduced
Beaverton, Ore. (KPTV) - A new statewide rule for mobile food carts has gone into effect this year. Oregon Health Authority is asking food carts to get rid of large water storage cube, a rule that was established back in 2020 and is now enforced three years later. OHA says...
thereflector.com
Portland man get more than three years in fatal animal cruelty case
A Portland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend’s dog. On Jan. 23, Yuri Keitser, 37, received a 41-month sentence in Clark County Superior Court for first-degree animal cruelty and intimidating a witness. The animal cruelty charge only brought a sentence of a year, while the charge of intimidating a witness constituted the 41 months, according to court documents.
Fight in Clark County motel room; 1 dead, 1 arrested
A fight in a Clark County motel room left one man dead and another booked into jail for 2nd-degree murder.
MultCo, WashCo open severe weather shelters for arctic blast
As an arctic blast hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County opened severe weather shelters.
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
KATU.com
TriMet gives 2nd-ever lifetime ban to man who allegedly bit off ear, chewed victim's face
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet has issued their second-ever lifetime ban to a 25-year-old Portland man. Koryn Kraemer was charged in the attack on the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station Platform on January 3. Officials say he bit the victim's ear off and chewed his face. The lifetime ban was delivered to Kraemer in jail, where he is being held without bail.
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
Portland protesters march over death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Hundreds of protesters, outraged over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, took to the streets of Portland Friday night hours after body cam and surveillance footage was released by investigators.
WWEEK
Portland Crime Victims Have a New Alternative to Prosecution: Restorative Justice. Here’s How It Works.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office launched two new programs last year to divert people accused of violent offenses from prison time. The first was profiled in this week’s paper: a treatment court for Measure 11 offenders. The second is called Restorative Roots. It’s a partnership among prosecutors,...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Man Accused of Beating Man With Cinder Block
A Vancouver man is accused of beating another man with a cinder block so badly he was in the ICU for several days and needed a metal plate inserted in his skull. Charles A. Malvo, 32, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault. Court records indicate he also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a prior case. His bail in the new case was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room
Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
