Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House and Senate Democrats are urging President Biden to stop the recently expanded Title 42. “Title 42 is not a solution, it is part of the problem,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said. Menendez says the policy turned the border into a revolving door. “It has...
Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country. The bill would also stop asylum seekers, and in some cases, could force the Department of Homeland Security to implement such measures. Republicans say they’re searching for...
Manchin seeks to delay EV tax credits so they can follow the law
Senator Joe Manchin this week introduced a bill seeking to delay federal EV tax credits, claiming the Treasury Department isn’t adhering to recently enacted rules. The federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for qualifying vehicles was re-upped under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year, but with added requirements including one that EVs and their battery packs be assembled in North America.
National Archives asks former US presidents, VPs to recheck for classified docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Congressman calls for nationwide social media ban for kids, teens
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A Republican congressman says social media is so harmful for kids and teens that they should be banned from using it, just like kids aren’t allowed to drink or smoke. Congressman Chris Stewart says he hasn’t officially introduced his bill to ban social media for...
A record of over 16 million people signed up for insurance through Obamacare
(The Hill) – More than 16.3 million people enrolled in a health plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) during the most recent open enrollment period, marking the highest number of enrollees since the program was signed into law 10 years ago. This record amount of enrollments occurred between...
