ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House and Senate Democrats are urging President Biden to stop the recently expanded Title 42. “Title 42 is not a solution, it is part of the problem,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said. Menendez says the policy turned the border into a revolving door. “It has...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX2Now

Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country. The bill would also stop asylum seekers, and in some cases, could force the Department of Homeland Security to implement such measures. Republicans say they’re searching for...
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

Manchin seeks to delay EV tax credits so they can follow the law

Senator Joe Manchin this week introduced a bill seeking to delay federal EV tax credits, claiming the Treasury Department isn’t adhering to recently enacted rules. The federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for qualifying vehicles was re-upped under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year, but with added requirements including one that EVs and their battery packs be assembled in North America.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy