Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spaBrittany AnasOuray, CO
This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World ReportColorado JillTelluride, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"Diana RusOuray, CO
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
This U.S. Ski Resort Surpassed the $300 Barrier For a Single-Day Lift Ticket
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Over the weekend, walk-up single-day lift ticket rates at Arizona’s 777-skiable-acre Snowbowl, north of Flagstaff, came in at $309 a pop. That’s not for a season pass, or even a multi-day ticket. It’s for one day of skiing on the resort’s 55 runs and eight lifts.
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains
The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
natureworldnews.com
Frozen Rabbit Carcass Saved the Life of a Daring Ice Skater in Alaska
A brave and daring ice skater in Alaska who was visiting a tourist attraction fell through the ice, but she managed to save herself by using a frozen rabbit carcass. In late November, Kelsey Haas who lives in Homer was skating with a group of people in the Grewingk Glacier.
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
Hope remains to find actor Julian Sands, missing on treacherous California mountain 1 week
Actor Julian Sands has been missing on a deadly California mountain for a week. Crews have been looking for him every day.
Kevin Costner Lists Stunning Aspen Ranch For Rent Starting At $36,000 A NIGHT
If you wanna live like John Dutton for a week or so, now’s your chance… But it’s certainly gonna cost ya. Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John on the hit series Yellowstone, listed his massive, sprawling Aspen mansion for rent, starting at a whopping $36,000 a NIGHT. Yep, it’s not gonna be cheap to stay at his 160-acre estate, but according to The New York Post, it just went on the market for rent last week. And of course, it has […] The post Kevin Costner Lists Stunning Aspen Ranch For Rent Starting At $36,000 A NIGHT first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shake off the Seasonal Blue With a Trip to One of the Best Winter Dude Ranches
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While it would make a fantastic vacation for just dudes looking for the perfect guys’ trip, in reality, a dude ranch is just a cattle range, typically in the western US, that’s been converted to a vacation resort (or is still a working ranch) with a ton of cool cowboy-style stays. The word “dude” had a different slang meaning in the early 1900s, and it was how cowboys and cattle ranchers referred to big-shot city slickers back in the day. Initially a free...
Chucking bombs, saving lives and fresh tracks: a day in the life of ski patrol
We spent the day with Verbier ski patrol learning everything they do to control avalanche risk, rescue injured skiers and keep the mountain safe
gunnisongiddyup.com
Ski Program at Gunnison High School
Not many high school students have the chance to take one day a week to ski at a world class ski resort like Crested Butte, and earn credit for it, but students at Gunnison High School can do just this. The GHS Ski Program has hit its all time high participation with a total of 18 students skiing or snowboarding this year. The program is steadily growing back to its regular size, after covid impacted the number of participants negatively. Austin Gibney, counselor at the Pathways program, took over the ski and snowboard program three years ago, and has had increased students every year. The program has been successful every year, and Gibney has no intention of slowing down. Based on the growth of the ski program, he plans on expanding the outdoor program to what it was before covid struck. Gibney would like to add in climbing, ice climbing, hiking, and many more outdoor activities in addition to skiing and mountain biking.
Skiing terms for beginners: the colorful lingo of ski bros
With our quick guide to skiing terms, we help you separate your gapers from your groomers whether you want to shred, schuss or skin on the snow
