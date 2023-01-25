Not many high school students have the chance to take one day a week to ski at a world class ski resort like Crested Butte, and earn credit for it, but students at Gunnison High School can do just this. The GHS Ski Program has hit its all time high participation with a total of 18 students skiing or snowboarding this year. The program is steadily growing back to its regular size, after covid impacted the number of participants negatively. Austin Gibney, counselor at the Pathways program, took over the ski and snowboard program three years ago, and has had increased students every year. The program has been successful every year, and Gibney has no intention of slowing down. Based on the growth of the ski program, he plans on expanding the outdoor program to what it was before covid struck. Gibney would like to add in climbing, ice climbing, hiking, and many more outdoor activities in addition to skiing and mountain biking.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO