Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday. It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title...
International soccer transfer market rebounds in 2022
ZURICH (AP) — Soccer’s international transfer market continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic with a record 20,000 deals between clubs from different countries last year, FIFA said Thursday. Total spending worldwide was $6.5 billion in transfer fees for players who moved across borders between FIFA member federations...
