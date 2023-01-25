"Been pathetic from three" - Skip Bayless labels LeBron James' 46-point outburst against Los Angeles Clippers as his 'best performance of the season'

Skip Bayless complements LeBron's 46-point outburst against Los Angeles Clippers by indicating just how bad he has been from the 3-Point Line

It's been nearly two decades since LeBron James has avoided the heaps of criticism towards him by sports media personality Skip Bayless . The 70-year-old NBA Analyst unapologetically complimented the four-time NBA Champion for dropping 46 points against Los Angeles Clippers by subtly hinting at how bad James has been from behind the arc in the 2022-23 season.

Bayless said , " I think the best game he's (referring to LeBron James) played all year because he had a rare, and I underline the word rare hot hand because he's been pathetic from three (point-line)."

For those who are unaware, King James currently ranks 153rd of 154 jump shooters on 3-pointers in shot efficiency in the 2022-23 NBA Season. Perhaps this was why Bayless loaded another shot at LeBron for unexpectedly dropping a career-high 9 3-pointers in a lost cause.

How did LeBron perform against the LA Clippers?

While Tyronn Lue's team registered their 10th consecutive win over the Purple and Gold on Tuesday, LeBron James was in no mood to give up. He dropped 46 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists at an efficiency rate of 55.2% from the field. The soon-to-be 19-time All-Star also dropped 9-of-14 from behind the arc.

Although the LA Lakers dropped their 10th consecutive against the star-studded Clippers (since Ty Lue has taken charge), LeBron James managed to register another personal triumph. His latest 40-point performance made sure that he has now dropped 40 or more points against every team in the NBA.

LeBron James even got the Clippers' 23-point lead to just 10 with over 6 minutes to go in the fourth quarter yet another stint of abysmal turnovers saw the Clippers close out the game well before time after a dominant 8-0 run.