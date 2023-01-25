ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

"Been pathetic from three" - Skip Bayless labels LeBron James' 46-point outburst against Los Angeles Clippers as his 'best performance of the season'

By Yakshpat Bhargava
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOslb_0kRPXCKC00

Skip Bayless complements LeBron's 46-point outburst against Los Angeles Clippers by indicating just how bad he has been from the 3-Point Line

LeBron James

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's been nearly two decades since LeBron James has avoided the heaps of criticism towards him by sports media personality Skip Bayless . The 70-year-old NBA Analyst unapologetically complimented the four-time NBA Champion for dropping 46 points against Los Angeles Clippers by subtly hinting at how bad James has been from behind the arc in the 2022-23 season.

Bayless said , " I think the best game he's (referring to LeBron James) played all year because he had a rare, and I underline the word rare hot hand because he's been pathetic from three (point-line)."

For those who are unaware, King James currently ranks 153rd of 154 jump shooters on 3-pointers in shot efficiency in the 2022-23 NBA Season. Perhaps this was why Bayless loaded another shot at LeBron for unexpectedly dropping a career-high 9 3-pointers in a lost cause.

How did LeBron perform against the LA Clippers?

While Tyronn Lue's team registered their 10th consecutive win over the Purple and Gold on Tuesday, LeBron James was in no mood to give up. He dropped 46 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists at an efficiency rate of 55.2% from the field. The soon-to-be 19-time All-Star also dropped 9-of-14 from behind the arc.

Although the LA Lakers dropped their 10th consecutive against the star-studded Clippers (since Ty Lue has taken charge), LeBron James managed to register another personal triumph. His latest 40-point performance made sure that he has now dropped 40 or more points against every team in the NBA.

LeBron James even got the Clippers' 23-point lead to just 10 with over 6 minutes to go in the fourth quarter yet another stint of abysmal turnovers saw the Clippers close out the game well before time after a dominant 8-0 run.

Comments / 20

Angelo Michael Vega
2d ago

I can't do anything, but be amazed at LeBron! The Critique comes from someone who doesn't play in the NBA.🤷‍♂️

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless

Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless once were the dueling duo on the best sports debate show in the world. Since their days on ESPN’s First Take together, Smith and Bayless have gone their separate ways. The aforementioned First Take has evolved into Smith’s stage, while Bayless took his talents to FOX, anchoring Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy