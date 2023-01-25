Read full article on original website
Related
state.mn.us
Attorney General Ellison obtains default judgment against pool contractor who defrauded Minnesota consumers
After AG sues in August 2022, court permanently bans Charles Workman and company from residential construction industry in Minnesota; orders $1.1M in refunds to victims and $1.1M civil penalty to State. January 27, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Attorney General Keith Ellison today announced that he obtained a default judgment in...
state.mn.us
Legislative Update - January 28, 2023
The last eight years globally have been the hottest on record, and Minnesota is among the top states currently seeing rapid changes to our climate. Scientists know that climate change driven by fossil fuels is impacting our environment, infrastructure, and our health. Minnesota has long been a leader in clean energy, but partisan gridlock in recent years has hindered attempts to combat climate change.
Comments / 0