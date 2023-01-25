Read full article on original website
‘The Tuba Thieves’ Review: Alison O’Daniel’s Experimental Doc About Deaf Musicians & Theft Doesn’t Ever Harmonize [Sundance]
In 2021, filmgoing audiences were treated to “CODA,” an affectionate look at a music-loving high school senior and her complicated bond with a deaf mother, father, and sibling. A year earlier, “Sound of Metal” presented the devastating journey of a rock drummer’s hearing loss and subsequent attempts to cope with his unfortunate predicament. The relationship between a musician and their art can be seen as beautiful and uniquely complex. Still, when the deaf community enters into this rapport, it becomes something only someone without the ability to hear can fully appreciate. There’s no reason such an individual can’t have a passion for music; indeed, plenty of talented musicians throughout history, across various instruments, who’ve thrived as much and left an indelible mark on the medium.
‘A Thousand And One’ & ‘The Persian Version’ Top 2023 Sundance Film Festival Awards
After a two-year virtual in-person hiatus, the Sundance Film Festival returned to Park City and that meant an old-fashioned in-person awards ceremony as well. Well, sorta. The post-ceremony party was absent this year (as well as its traditional host), but there was undoubtedly a lot of joy in the room as the honors were handed out. In the prestigious U.S. Dramatic Competition, the top prize went to A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One.” “The Persian Version” took two prizes including the Audience Award, U.S. Dramatic, and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award went to Maryam Keshavarz, the film’s director and screenwriter.
‘Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV’ Review: The Founder Of Video Art Gets A Documentary That is Never As Radical As Its Subject [Sundance]
The avant-garde video artist Nam June Paik gets his own adulatory portrait in Amanda Kim’s documentary “Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV.” An act of biographical recovery that also, somehow, flattens a controversial artist, Kim’s film provides just enough contextual information to maintain interest, even if it’s never as radical as its titular subject.
‘Huesera: The Bone Woman’ Trailer: Supernatural Mexican Horror Film From Michelle Garza Cervera Creeps Into Theaters This February
Pregnancy is often a complicated time for women. A sense of giddy anticipation and hope, but also anxiety and worry, and sometimes even dread. It can be beautiful, yet frightening. And what if, on top of all the emotions, one had to endure a pregnancy while evading the trappings of an evil spirit? Such is the plot of “Huesera: The Bone Woman,” a supernatural horror film from promising young director Michelle Garza Cervera.
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
‘Close’: Lukas Dhont On Why You Should See His Oscar-Nominated Film This Weekend [Interview]
The last eight months have been pretty remarkable for Lukas Dhont. After bursting on the global film scene with “Girl” in 2018, the Belgian filmmaker returned to the Cannes Film Festival with his sophomore effort, “Close.” That heartbreaking drama won the Grand Prix (effectively coming in second) and was quickly scooped up by A24. After causing AMPAS members at the Telluride Film Festival to sob, “Close” won numerous festival honors around the globe, took the NBR Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and landed five European Film Award nominations. And on Tuesday morning, Dhont became an Academy Award nominee after “Close” earned an International Film Oscar nomination in a year that saw several highly lauded films not make the cut.
‘Infinity Pool’: Mia Goth & Brandon Cronenberg Talk About Their “Unhinged” New Film, The Material Magic Of Practical Effects & More [Interview]
Not yet thirty years old, Mia Goth has already collaborated with several world-renowned filmmakers for her willingness to follow their most demented muses. Her girlish appearance strikes a shocking contrast with the atrocity exhibitions that she gravitates toward: eagerly taking to sexual grooming in Lars Von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac;” undergoing forcible insemination and grisly spaghettification with Claire Denis in “High Life;” becoming an insane asylum’s incestuous princess for Gore Verbinski in “A Cure for Wellness;” witnessing her own disembowelment as part of the orgiastic blood ritual Luca Guadagnino that’s the grand finale to “Suspiria;” manifesting a century of madness for Ti West’s in-progress trio of period pieces of “X,” “Pearl,” and the upcoming “Maxxxine.” And so it’s no surprise that Goth’s latest outing is another twisted affair: Brandon Cronenberg‘s “Infinity Pool,” which takes place at a Mediterranean beach resort that hides a violent and depraved sub-culture. As the son of body-horror maestro David Cronenberg, Brandon practically inherits depravity as a birthright. But where will his collaboration with Goth stack up with fans against the actress’ other enviable outings?
‘We Have A Ghost’ Trailer: Christopher Landon’s New Family Friendly Horror With David Harbour & Jennifer Coolidge Hits Netflix On February 24
Christopher Landon helped put Blumhouse on the map last decade thanks to his writing and directing credits on the “Paranormal Activity” and “Happy Death Day” films. Now Landon returns for his first film since 2020’s “Freaky,” a horror movie for Netflix that’s a little more family-friendly than his usual efforts.
Andrea Riseborough Oscars Controversy Prompts Academy Campaign Review
It looked as though the 2023 Oscar season would be the first in over a decade without some sort of scandal in its midst. After the events of the past week, that does not appear to be the case. The “surprise” nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category has prompted concern over what was sold as a “grassroots” campaign to the media and general public.
The Razzie Awards Apologize For Nominating 12-Year-Old ‘Firestarter’ Actress Amid Backlash
Every year, as the Academy Awards announce their Oscar nominees, The Razzie Awards follow suit with their awards for the past year’s worst films and performances. But the Razzies may have taken their schtick too far for their 2023 ballot. Variety reports that The Razzies face backlash after nominating 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in “Firestarter.” To smooth things over, Razzies founder John Wilson rescinded Armstrong’s nomination and said no performances by actors under 18 would be eligible for awards in the future.
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
‘Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark’ Trailer: Catch The Comedian’s Latest Stand-Up Special On HBO On February 11
Over the years, comedian Marc Maron has had stand-up specials on Epix, and a few on Netflix, including “Marc Maron: Too Real” and “End Times Fun.” Now he gets a coveted comedy special on HBO with “Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark,” set to premiere on the network next month.
‘Attack The Block 2’: Joe Cornish Says “Central Concept” Of Upcoming Sequel Is That John Boyega’s Moses “Has Grown Up”
2011’s “Attack The Block” is a lot of things: Joe Cornish‘s directorial debut, John Boyega‘s breakout film, and one of the most entertaining cult films out the UK in the 21st century. So, no shortage of excitement knowing that a sequel to the film is on the way. But by now, it’s over ten years since the last film’s events, when a South London street gang must tangle with aliens invaders on Guy Fawkes Night. So what does Cornish have in mind for a sequel?
Contest: ‘The Fabelmans,’Win A Digital Copy of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-Nominated Drama
Oscar nominations are out and the countdown is on! We have 43 days for everyone to catch up on any nominees that may have been missed and what better way to do that than by winning a digital film to stream right from your living room?! Just in time to make that a reality, we have two copies of “The Fabelmans” to give away.
‘Caste’: Ava Duvernay’s Upcoming Racial Drama Adds Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman & More To Cast
Ava DuVernay‘s “Caste” has been shooting in Savannah, GA for weeks without any casting news save for “King Richard” star Aunjanue Ellis leading the cast. But now Deadline has the scoop on who joins Ellis for the upcoming film, and it’s an intriguing list. Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Connie Nielson are all on board for DuVernay’s race drama.
Amazon Will Make A ‘Tomb Raider’ Movie That Will Connect With Streaming Series
Once MGM Studios lost the rights to adapt the “Tomb Raider” video game franchise, the future of all the projects in development became very uncertain. Then there was a high-profile scramble for a buyer to make themselves the new home of the IP, and well, it looks like Amazon has landed the rights. That grants them the ability to make both television series and new films featuring the British globetrotting treasure hunter Lara Croft.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Write/Produce Live-Action ‘Tomb Raider’ Series At Amazon
Following her role as a feisty droid in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) took another plunge into the world of blockbusters to reunite with Lucasfilm for their fifth and final “Indiana Jones” installment. Well, she must have had a bunch of fun on “The Dial of Destiny” as she’s looking to return to familiar franchise territory with a newly announced live-action “Tomb Raider” series at Amazon, a video game franchise very much inspired by likes of “Indiana Jones” but with a modern setting.
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Trailer: It’s Time For Billy Batson & The Family To Grow Up
So, James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over the DC Universe with DC Studios. So far, that’s meant Henry Cavill out as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman fate is unclear (though director Patty Jenkins threequel was rejected), Jason Momoa with vague but good news about his future, and everyone else with a big fat TBD.
Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Pendulum Project’ Is A Satire Series From Writer Kurt Anderson Featuring Michael Cera, Roy Wood Jr. & Liev Schreiber [Exclusive]
Exclusive: Earlier this year, in Steven Soderbergh‘s annual list—where the filmmaker details everything he watched or read in the year—the “Contagion” and ‘Oceans’ trilogy director unveiled a new venture he shot called “The Pendulum Project.” What is it exactly? Well, Soderbergh didn’t say, but his Seen, Read list did reveal the enterprise was a TV series, making it the third film or TV project he shot in 2022, alongside “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and the HBO Max mini-series “Full Circle.”
‘Thunderbolts’: ‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri The Latest To Join The MCU Phase 5 Film’s Stacked Ensemble Cast
Based on its cast alone, “Thunderbolts” may be the buzziest film to come out of the MCU‘s Phase 5. And now the upcoming Marvel movie adds another intriguing name to its ensemble. Variety reports that “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri is the latest to join the film’s cast, poising the actress for a big-screen breakout.
