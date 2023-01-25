Read full article on original website
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
mainepublic.org
Sears Island is in the running to host Maine's offshore wind hub. Conservationists are opposed
On a bright fall day, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note is standing on a pile of rocks sticking out into Penobscot Bay. “We’re at the end of the jetty on Sears Island as part of a process to figure out whether and where Maine can build a wind port to create clean renewable energy and fight climate change,” he says. ”So that’s what this is all about, that’s the big picture.”
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
ngxchange.org
Shadows of Pineland: An online exhibit
The Maine Developmental Disabilities Council has created a powerful, thought-provoking website, “Out of the Shadows: The Legacy of Pineland,” that tells the story of Pineland as an institution that housed people with developmental disabilities, as well as others, until it was closed down in the 1980’s. “This...
Debt limit trigger aimed at Maine consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the...
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man Is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …Or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
Travel Back in Time With These 20 Maine Restaurants From the ’80s and ’90s
Dining out is one of my favorite things to do, and there's something special about what a restaurant offers when you go. To me, it's more than just a meal. It's an experience. As an adult, I still enjoy going out to eat, but there was nothing quite like it when I was a kid. Oh, to be a kid again.
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
Maine AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general's office. The attorney general's office said Tuesday that it had entered...
Maine students have six choices for K-12 education
AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame and the Maine Principals’ Association Honors 50 Years of Title IX
Title IX (9) changed the sporting world 50 years ago, giving girls an opportunity to play sports and increased the offerings that were available to them! On Saturday, January 28th, in 5 high school gymnasiums around Maine, schools will take time to honor the passage of Title IX. The 5...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
wabi.tv
Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services held an emergency meeting Wednesday in which Executive Director...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
