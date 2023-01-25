Read full article on original website
lafayettestudentnews.com
Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton
Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
Freight terminal spanning nearly 2M square feet on Route 309 is up for review
A massive freight facility in the works for years along Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township is the focus of reviews that could finally pave the way for construction. Kay Lehigh LLC, sharing a Lower Macungie Township address with Kay Builders, proposes the Route 309 Commerce Center with three truck or motor freight terminals totaling 1,771,110 square feet at 4728 E. Valley Road in the Center Valley section of Upper Saucon.
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warehouse developer Indus Realty Trust buys South Whitehall land for $2.3M
Indus Realty Trust, a developer and manager of industrial properties, has purchased 11 acres in South Whitehall Township for $2.3 million. The New York-based company plans to put a 90,000-square-foot warehouse on the 1215 Hausman Road property, which was owned earlier by Lee Butz. There is a barn on the property that will be razed to clear the way for construction and a parking lot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some residents object, as Montgomery County township plans to build municipal complex on preserved land
UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - When preserved open space is open to a new development. It's an issue in Montgomery County, as a township has plans to build on permanently preserved land. When Mike Clouser bought his Upper Pottsgrove Township home, the neighboring field was a big perk. "It was...
homenewspa.com
UGI work on Wyandotte Street in Bethlehem, Mauch Chunk Street in Nazareth
Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI gas line work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. The work is being performed by UGI under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. Start date: Jan. 27. Est completion date: Jan. 27. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to...
Claws clause: 2nd Lehigh Valley city is taking up a ban on declawing cats
Easton proposes to become the second Lehigh Valley city to ban declawing of cats, under an ordinance discussed last week by the city council. The Allentown City Council last Nov. 16 unanimously passed a similar prohibition, proposed by Mayor Matt Tuerk’s office. Tuerk signed the bill into law Nov. 18, and it took effect 10 days later.
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC: Upper Saucon warehouse complex needs truck parking, crash-rate monitoring
The Route 309 Commerce Center, a three-warehouse complex in Upper Saucon Township, should include long-term truck parking and monitoring of highway crash rates, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Construction of the 1.77 million square feet of warehouses will add traffic on a road that is already "a high-crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
thevalleyledger.com
LAFAYETTE COLLEGE, EASTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT AND WELLS FARGO TEAM UP TO PROVIDE LOCAL STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE EXPERIENCE
EASTON, PA – January 27, 2023 – 1,300 middle school students from the Easton Area School District (EASD) were treated last week to a Lafayette College Women’s Basketball game as part of an on-campus experience. In collaboration with volunteers from Wells Fargo, Lafayette College and EASD a full day of activities and workshops were prepared in an effort to expose students to the benefits of higher education.
Modern Farmhouse Selling For $3.95M In Bethlehem
A sprawling, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion is for sale in Lehigh County — and for just $3.95 million, it can be yours. The 10,040-square-foot estate was built in 2018, according to its Zillow listing, and boasts eight full baths, two half baths, and attached garages with space for up to six vehicles.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
lvpnews.com
King George Inn site discussed
At the beginning of the South Whitehall commissioners meeting Board President Diane Kelly welcomed Jacob Roth, who was appointed to the board at a special meeting on Nov. 30, 2022. There were several presentations, the first was a public hearing. Commissioners approved the intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rising from the ashes: Well-known upper Bucks business rebuilds, reopens after fire destroyed shop
A well-known business in upper Bucks County has risen from the ashes. Vanderlely's Truck Sales and Service in Ottsville was destroyed by a fire in 2021, but the determined family business rebuilt over the next year-and-a-half. Family and friends gathered at the shop Saturday, to watch as the ribbon was...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
Repairs on Covered Bridge to last into March. What's it mean for Upper Bucks drivers?
Repair work on a bridge is expected to close a road in Upper Bucks County for more than a month, PennDOT said Thursday. Crews will do structural repairs on Sheard's Mill Covered Bridge over Tohickon Creek along Covered Bridge Road in Haycock and East Rockhill starting Monday, according to a PennDOT news release. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie salon to celebrate grand opening with $6.99 haircuts
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A national hair salon chain is expanding its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Great Clips, offering haircuts and other haircare services for men, women and children, will hold a grand opening 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6465 Village Lane, Suite 3, in Lower Macungie Township.
