Ravens HC John Harbaugh unsure of further changes to coaching staff after departure of Greg Roman

The Baltimore Ravens made waves when they mutually agreed to part ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman following their heartbreaking playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round. The move was anticipated for quite some time, which now opens up their coordinator position for a new offensive mind.

Now, as they look to pick up the pieces and re-tool their staff and roster for 2023, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at the team’s end-of-season press conference that he is unsure if any further coaching changes will be made.

“This just happened with [former offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] in the last day, so no we haven’t thought about that too much,” Harbaugh explained. “Off the top of my head, no. It’s not something that we’re planning on doing, but guys get opportunities, [and] things happen. It’s never predictable. We’ll see where it goes.”

The Ravens cannot afford to take a step back in 2023 after they were so close to finding success in the playoffs this season. The hopeful return of quarterback Lamar Jackson should help their cause if it happens, but Harbaugh would be wise to evaluate every option he has to improve his staff in the coming weeks.