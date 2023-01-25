ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond

The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
ARIZONA STATE
Sports Business Journal

Most licensees eye Eagles as best Super Bowl bet for sales

The Eagles are the sports licensing industry’s favorite to get through this weekend’s conference championship games and advance to Super Bowl LVII. Licensees and retailers said that an Eagles Super Bowl victory would kindle the most hot-market sales, and likely shatter the sales mark established by the team in 2018 when it won Super Bowl LII. “The Eagles are dwarfing everyone,’’ said Sol Werdiger, founder and CEO of longtime NFL youth apparel licensee Outerstuff. “If-win orders for Eagles over the 49ers are 2-to-1 and that should be consistent across the business. The Bengals and Chiefs are within 10% of each other, with the Chiefs being just a bit bigger.’’
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
New York Post

Tom Brady shocked former Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich with angry text

Rob Ninkovich doesn’t appear to be in Tom Brady’s good graces. During Friday’s installment of the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show on ESPN, Ninkovich — a former Patriots linebacker, who now serves as an NFL analyst with ESPN — said he texted the Buccaneers quarterback after their season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round, and didn’t get a warm response from Brady. “Is Tom trying to win another Super Bowl or is he going home to hang out with the family?” Johnson asked, to which Ninkovich said he didn’t know. “I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NJ.com

The Spun

Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player

Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose.  The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media.  Sluss and Funk have been linked together for ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sports Business Journal

SBJ Unpacks: Oracle’s sponsorship of Red Bull Racing gives it a tech boost

Tonight in Unpacks: One year into its five-season, $500 million deal with Oracle, Red Bull Racing is learning the positives about working with a cloud-computing giant go beyond money. Other headlines:. OneTeam, Fanatics building major college group licensing business. Twins’ enhanced celebration signs part of $29.5 million Target Field tech...
TEXAS STATE
Sports Business Journal

Speed Reads....

The Big Ten has enlisted TurnkeyZRG in its search for its next commissioner following the exit of Kevin Warren. Turnkey has now assisted in the most recent searches for ACC commissioner (Jim Phillips), Big 12 commissioner (Brett Yormark), Pac-12 commissioner (George Kliavkoff) and NCAA president (Charlie Baker) (SBJ). Morgan Stanley...
Sports Business Journal

CBB broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

Billy Packer, the college basketball broadcaster who "covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS," died Thursday at age 82. Packer’s son, Mark, said that his father "had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks" and had "several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure." He worked as analyst or color commentator on "every Final Four from 1975 to 2008" (AP, 1/27).
CHARLOTTE, NC

