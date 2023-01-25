ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Spokane Valley fine tunes criteria for $6M stimulus housing grants

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council has fine tuned criteria that will be used to evaluate proposals for housing made possible by $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The local elected body reiterated this week that federal dollars needed to be spent on projects to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Brynna Maxwell's third-quarter spark lifts Gonzaga women over Pepperdine

Brynna Maxwell and the Gonzaga women proved it again Saturday afternoon: The best way to get out of a slump is to shoot your way out. Overcoming their worst first half of the season , Maxwell and the 17th-ranked Zags lit up Pepperdine in the second and rolled to a 67-49 West Coast Conference win at the Kennel, their 14th consecutive win.
SPOKANE, WA

