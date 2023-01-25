Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
'The tableau changes by the day:' City, Camp Hope near agreement as restraining order stays in place
SPOKANE, Wash. - A temporary restraining order barring Spokane and Spokane County from clearing Camp Hope will remain in place while attorneys for the camp and the city work out the finishing touches on a settlement. During an approximately 15-minute hearing Friday morning, attorneys for Camp Hope, the city, the...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane Valley fine tunes criteria for $6M stimulus housing grants
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council has fine tuned criteria that will be used to evaluate proposals for housing made possible by $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The local elected body reiterated this week that federal dollars needed to be spent on projects to...
nbcrightnow.com
No. 17 Gonzaga women rally in second half to preserve winning streak, beat Loyola Marymount 66-55
Even against the last-place team in the West Coast Conference, nothing came easy Thursday night for the Gonzaga women. The Zags lost starting forward Eliza Hollingsworth to injury early in the first half, lost their shooting touch for the entire first half and even their focus at the foul line.
nbcrightnow.com
Preparation ties them together: High-scoring Jim McPhee, Drew Timme’s next target, still lives by Gonzaga code
A hand-written message can be found on every paper that Jim McPhee handles during the course of his practice of law:. It was the last thing his old Gonzaga basketball coach Dan Fitzgerald used to say to his team before sending the players onto the floor for a game. For...
nbcrightnow.com
Brynna Maxwell's third-quarter spark lifts Gonzaga women over Pepperdine
Brynna Maxwell and the Gonzaga women proved it again Saturday afternoon: The best way to get out of a slump is to shoot your way out. Overcoming their worst first half of the season , Maxwell and the 17th-ranked Zags lit up Pepperdine in the second and rolled to a 67-49 West Coast Conference win at the Kennel, their 14th consecutive win.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga teammates, coaches make case for Anton Watson – 'one of the defensive players of the year' – after Portland win
PORTLAND – Drew Timme’s production and impact through eight WCC games has given the senior forward a solid chance of repeating as conference player of the year. Bulldog players and coaches seem to be convinced another postseason award could be returning to Spokane this spring. Gonzaga’s team defense...
Comments / 0