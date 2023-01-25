Read full article on original website
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Student Pages in Mississippi House
William Wheeler III, of Oxford, recently served as a page for the Mississippi House of Representatives. Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff. Wheeler, 18, is the son of Polina and Bill Wheeler, and he is a senior at Oxford High School. He was sponsored for the week by Rep. Tommy Reynolds (D-Charleston).
Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns
Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
breezynews.com
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
wcbi.com
Historical marker unveiled at Parchman with help of Freedom Rider figure
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A historical marker now sits across from the front entrance of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on the side of U.S. 49, memorializing the state’s recognition of the civil rights activists known as Freedom Riders jailed at its oldest prison in 1961.
wtva.com
Tupelo man arrested for Grand Larceny
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Blake Thomas for Grand Larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a Larceny that occurred at Tupelo Upholstery on 2520 South President Street. A customer claimed that a felony amount of hand tools was taken from a vehicle under repair.
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
desotocountynews.com
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
wtva.com
Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Supervisors will soon discuss the resignation of 5th District Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Rickey Ferguson confirmed McKnight has submitted his resignation. The next Board meeting is on Jan. 31. This comes following his May 2022 arrest for the alleged possession of 2 to...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
Daily Mississippian
Who’s coming to Oxford this spring
Oxford has long held a reputation for attracting entertaining acts that can draw a crowd, with last semester bringing in acts such as The Band CAMINO, Muscadine Bloodline and others with strong cult followings. The Oxford-Lafayette community can expect this semester to be no different. As we eagerly await the...
wtva.com
State trooper arrested for animal cruelty in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. - Mississippi state trooper Raphael McClain was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to cat or dog. Calhoun City police say they are still waiting for more information for possible misdemeanor charges. A judge set bond at $5,000.
wsop.com
MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA
Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
247Sports
Ole Miss women sweep Mississippi State, run Bulldogs out of the Pavilion
From start to finish, it was all Ole Miss Thursday night from the SJB Pavilion as the Rebels defended home court taking down Mississippi State, 78-63. The win marked the first regular season sweep over the Bulldogs since the 2003-04 season. A collective effort from Ole Miss (17-4, 6-2 SEC)...
wtva.com
Investigation leads to felony drug arrest of Tupelo man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested 27-year-old Adrian Rashad McCoy for being in possession of alleged fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine powder, crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. McCoy was charged with felony possession of the various alleged controlled substances. The arrest happened at the Motel...
wtva.com
Trial date set for Steele's Dive beating death case
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Circuit Court has set a trial date for the Steele's Dive beating death case. The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 9 in Tupelo. Investigators charged Timothy Turner, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder from the April 16, 2021 death of Leonard...
wtva.com
Teens charged with felonies after party in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three teenagers face charges for allegedly shooting at someone at a party in Saltillo. Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes confirmed the arrests of Christopher Tate, 14; Coy Harris, 15; and James Long, 17. They face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
