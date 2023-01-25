Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed. The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday. Investigators are checking...
Shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge
A Scott man is charged with attempted murder after a Friday morning home invasion and shooting.
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of shooting man off Coursey Boulevard on Thursday
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a man off Coursey Boulevard the day before. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Hosea Sonnier, 18, was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Southpark Drive, between Coursey and Airline Highway, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags
A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette's recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning "never ignore relationship red flags".
Lafayette couple arrested for second degree cruelty to juvenile
On January 26 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital, a two-year-old female brought in with extensive burns on her body.
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are heading up the search today for an inmate who was able to escape the custody of law enforcement officials at St. Landry Parish Courthouse. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the man escaped...
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall.
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight After a Pursuit and Crash. A Louisiana man has been charged with Battery on a Police Officer and Aggravated Flight, after he allegedly attempted to flee from police, colliding with an officer and later crashing into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
Lake Charles American Press
Two female juveniles charged with calling in bomb theat
Two female juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple threats made to Jennings High School. The two juveniles, who are not identified because of their age, were arrested on terrorizing charges and released to their parents, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. The...
klax-tv.com
SVU Detectives make arrest in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
On October 6th, 2022, a report was made with Detectives of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit in reference to the possible crime against a juvenile. SVU Detectives began their investigation and with the assistance of the Department of Child and Family Services and the Rapides Child Advocacy Center, multiple suspects were established for various crimes involving juvenile victims.
kalb.com
APD confirms two teenagers were shot outside IHOP Friday night
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after two teenagers were shot outside of the IHOP on S. Macarthur in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. According to APD, at around 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired report at the IHOP on S. MacArthur Drive....
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
Two girls arrested in Jennings High lockdown
The school was on lockdown after a threat was called in; while deputies were there sweeping the school more threats were called in. They traced the calls and booked two girls with terrorizing.
Family of Opelousas murder victim speaks on loved one’s life
On Jan. 16, Kiara Vallian, 29, of Opelousas, was sitting in her car on Elementary Lane when she was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting by an unknown shooter.
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette couple arrested after 2-year-old hospitalized for extensive burns, drug ingestion
A Lafayette woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on child cruelty counts after a toddler was brought to an area hospital with extensive burns over more than half of her body. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s youth services section responded to a local hospital around 6 p.m. Thursday...
wbrz.com
Man found guilty of murdering relatives at family gathering in Pointe Coupee
NEW ROADS - A man charged with slaughtering his own cousins and injuring his uncle during a family gathering in Pointe Coupee Parish back in 2021 now faces a life sentence after he was found guilty this week. On Friday, District Attorney Tony Clayton announced that Morris Hollins was convicted...
Comments / 2