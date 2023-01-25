ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other

Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

House of Stones delivers Black-led narrative about four brothers and a funeral

The Pittsburgh film scene reflects the national one in many ways, including,. , that Black perspectives are left underrepresented. Redwood Media Group, established in 2019 by Maurice Redwood, wants to help change that. The local production company will debut a new feature film, House of Stones, on Sat., Jan. 28 during a red carpet premiere at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Concerts planned for New Kensington hotel ballroom

A Gilpin couple is working to turn a New Kensington hotel’s ballroom into the area’s newest concert venue. Daniel and Brenda Leo, through their businesses, Leo’s Productions and Strobe Lighting & Sound, are planning to host monthly concerts in the grand ballroom of the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road, across from Giant Eagle.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Owner of Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe retires after 42 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He's spent decades feeding cops, athletes, politicians, reporters and neighbors.Now, the owner of the Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe is hanging up his apron. After 42 years, owner and operator Nick Mastros is retiring and handing over the North Side shop.But the changing of hands doesn't mean a changing of sandwich-making philosophy. The new operator is the shop's chef.Mastros said he will miss one thing the most."The repeat customers from all walks of life. It doesn't matter, you could one day be sitting next to someone building Heinz Field, and the next day Mr. Rooney could be here or a construction worker or councilman or judge or a mayor could be here."Mastros' 94-year-old mother, who's been the shop's cashier, is also retiring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Video captures fight inside Brashear High School

PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in house fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

