Abby Lee Miller auctioning off ‘Dance Moms’ memorabilia
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller is auctioning off some of her final ties to “Dance Moms.”. The reality star is auctioning off memorabilia from the series after selling the Dance studio in Penn Hills. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
pghcitypaper.com
House of Stones delivers Black-led narrative about four brothers and a funeral
The Pittsburgh film scene reflects the national one in many ways, including,. , that Black perspectives are left underrepresented. Redwood Media Group, established in 2019 by Maurice Redwood, wants to help change that. The local production company will debut a new feature film, House of Stones, on Sat., Jan. 28 during a red carpet premiere at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
Concerts planned for New Kensington hotel ballroom
A Gilpin couple is working to turn a New Kensington hotel’s ballroom into the area’s newest concert venue. Daniel and Brenda Leo, through their businesses, Leo’s Productions and Strobe Lighting & Sound, are planning to host monthly concerts in the grand ballroom of the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road, across from Giant Eagle.
wtae.com
Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
KDKA-TV Ken Rice Writes a Poem that Shocked Rick Dayton
How good of a writer are you? Are you better than artificial intelligence? Ken Rice of KDKA-TV joined the Rick Dayton Show for his daily appearance and “wrote” a poem for Rick about a snowy day in Pittsburgh.
Owner of Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe retires after 42 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — He's spent decades feeding cops, athletes, politicians, reporters and neighbors.Now, the owner of the Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe is hanging up his apron. After 42 years, owner and operator Nick Mastros is retiring and handing over the North Side shop.But the changing of hands doesn't mean a changing of sandwich-making philosophy. The new operator is the shop's chef.Mastros said he will miss one thing the most."The repeat customers from all walks of life. It doesn't matter, you could one day be sitting next to someone building Heinz Field, and the next day Mr. Rooney could be here or a construction worker or councilman or judge or a mayor could be here."Mastros' 94-year-old mother, who's been the shop's cashier, is also retiring.
Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
‘It doesn’t have to be like this’: Pennsylvanians react to death of Tyre Nichols after video release
PITTSBURGH — Reaction to the release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest video is pouring in from across the country and here at home. WPXI Legal Analyst Phil DiLucente spoke with Channel 11 after watching the video. “This is the most heinous, disgusting, troubling, hard to watch video I’ve ever...
wtae.com
Video captures fight inside Brashear High School
PITTSBURGH — A brawl broke out Friday morning at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh. See the video and the teachers union response: Watch the report above. Cellphone video shows dozens of students fighting and teachers trying to break it up. The brawl ended when a student discharged pepper spray...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
Police: Clearfield County man drove to station to be fingerprinted drunk with a child
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report. Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at […]
wtae.com
Car crashes into building in Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into the front of a business in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood Saturday morning. The crash happened on Brownsville Road. The car took out a garage door at John Varney's Tire and Auto Center, forcing the business to close for the day. Allegheny County 911 says...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
Body found in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood identified as missing McKeesport man
PITTSBURGH — The search for a missing man out of McKeesport is over. The mother of Kenneth Lennex confirmed to Channel 11 News that his body was found this morning in Elliott. Pittsburgh Police said they found a man shot in the head in a wooded area around 9:30...
One killed in house fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
It Took Donovan McMillion Leaving Pittsburgh to Realize Where He Was Supposed to be
Ring, ring. Ring, ring. Ring, ring. If Donovan McMillon were to check his phone, he’d see it’s grandma calling. She popped down to the South Side for lunch, ordered an extra steak and wants to drop it off at his place. She can do that now since he’s returned home to Pittsburgh.
