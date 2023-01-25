This is a HORRIBLE and ridiculous bill. Police can’t even pursue criminals who are in sight unless it’s a violent crime. A friend of mine , who was coming out of a grocery store, saw people breaking into his van. Police happened to be close to the entrance, so my friend frantically told them his van was being broken into/stolen and pointed to it just as the thieves were backing out. The police told him they couldn’t pursue because it wasn’t a violent offense and current law no longer allowed them to pursue and apprehend the thieves. So my friend and the police just watched his van drive away. The police officers hands and feet are already tied- this would paralyze them, ruin their livelihood, and officers would quit and hardly anyone would want to become one.
And every wackjob and guilty twit will use this tool to intimidate and harrass good cops from doing their job. 🤬🤬🤬
it's already a problem to find enough fools to get the police force up and running.
