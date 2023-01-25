ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Two firefighters receive minor burns while battling house fire in St. Joseph Co.

THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two firefighters received minor burns while battling a house fire near Three Rivers on Wednesday, January 25. According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home in Flowerfield Township in St. Joseph County. Crews responding to the fire were also told there might be residents inside of the structure.
THREE RIVERS, MI
Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
MARSHALL, MI
KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Habitat ReStore seeking donations from the community

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity is calling out for donations for it’s ReStore in Portage. According to officials, sales at their Habitat ReStore are hopping, but they are looking to catch up with demand. The ReStore provides low-cost home improvement and decor...
PORTAGE, MI

