Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
Two firefighters receive minor burns while battling house fire in St. Joseph Co.
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two firefighters received minor burns while battling a house fire near Three Rivers on Wednesday, January 25. According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home in Flowerfield Township in St. Joseph County. Crews responding to the fire were also told there might be residents inside of the structure.
Southwest MI organizations to benefit from Great Lakes Energy’s People Fund award grants
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Great Lakes Energy’s People Fund has awarded more than $258,000 dollars in grants in 2022 to nearly 100 community groups throughout it’s 26-county service area stretching from Kalamazoo to the Straits of Mackinac. According to a news release dated Wenesday, January 25,...
Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
Habitat ReStore seeking donations from the community
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity is calling out for donations for it’s ReStore in Portage. According to officials, sales at their Habitat ReStore are hopping, but they are looking to catch up with demand. The ReStore provides low-cost home improvement and decor...
