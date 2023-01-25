THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two firefighters received minor burns while battling a house fire near Three Rivers on Wednesday, January 25. According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at a home in Flowerfield Township in St. Joseph County. Crews responding to the fire were also told there might be residents inside of the structure.

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO