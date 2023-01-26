ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRojd_0kRPP5W200

The Bayou City is no stranger to road rage incidents, but they're not all caught on camera.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who can be seen slapping another driver in the face in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road near the Willowbrook Mall, according to police.

Dashcam video shows the suspect exiting a gray, or possibly silver, Honda Accord with a Mississippi license plate HAV5744.

The suspect approached a man, who also exited his vehicle, at a red light and appeared to slap him across the face. The other driver, visibly in pain, crouched over as the suspect got back in the Honda and took off.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20s. He was last seen wearing a white Under Armour ballcap with an "X" and a blue hooded sweatshirt with "Pikes Peak Colorado" lettering with white pants.

Authorities urge you to contact Houston Police Department Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip , or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE MORE ROAD RAGE INCIDENTS:

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in road rage killing of teen leaving Astros game

The man who killed 17-year-old David Castro in a road rage incident following an Astros game accepted a plea deal to 30 years in prison.

Victim on the way to Halloween party says driver went 'ballistic' during road rage attack

A man tells Eyewitness News he was attacked during a road rage incident when he was heading to a Halloween party over the weekend.

Comments / 37

Dylan Stewart
3d ago

he knows how to throw a punch, there's a gym with people who know him. give it a minute, someone will see this, be disgusted and talk...

Reply
5
LeaTea
3d ago

There's no where in the world where you should be in such a hurry to get to that you need to risk your life or threaten others. If it's meant for you it will be there whenever you get there, if not it wasn't meant for you.

Reply
3
Big Mac
3d ago

Knocked that foo out,I'm sure the guy that got hit was probably talking smack and he got laid out.

Reply(1)
7
 

Houston, TX
