Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area

The Bayou City is no stranger to road rage incidents, but they're not all caught on camera.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who can be seen slapping another driver in the face in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road near the Willowbrook Mall, according to police.

Dashcam video shows the suspect exiting a gray, or possibly silver, Honda Accord with a Mississippi license plate HAV5744.

The suspect approached a man, who also exited his vehicle, at a red light and appeared to slap him across the face. The other driver, visibly in pain, crouched over as the suspect got back in the Honda and took off.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20s. He was last seen wearing a white Under Armour ballcap with an "X" and a blue hooded sweatshirt with "Pikes Peak Colorado" lettering with white pants.

The man who killed 17-year-old David Castro in a road rage incident following an Astros game accepted a plea deal to 30 years in prison.

A man tells Eyewitness News he was attacked during a road rage incident when he was heading to a Halloween party over the weekend.