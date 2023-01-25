ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, MN

kiwaradio.com

Sibley Repair Shop To Pay $30K To EPA For Selling “Defeat Devices”

Lenexa, Kansas — A Sibley auto repair shop will have to pay tens of thousands of dollars after they were caught selling what are called “defeat devices.”. According to the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA, Turbocharged Performance LLC will pay a $30,000 civil penalty for allegedly tampering with car engines to render emissions controls inoperative, in violation of the federal Clean Air Act. According to the EPA, the company sold or installed so-called “defeat devices” on at least 581 occasions.
SIBLEY, IA
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
WELLS COUNTY, ND

