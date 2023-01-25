Read full article on original website
MN attorney general asks to delay merger between Sanford, Fairview health systems
MINNEAPOLIS — As the potential merger of two major health care systems draws nearer, more voices are speaking out and some of them are criticizing the move. Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking that the two health systems delay the merger. In a statement to KARE 11, Ellison...
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Repair Shop To Pay $30K To EPA For Selling “Defeat Devices”
Lenexa, Kansas — A Sibley auto repair shop will have to pay tens of thousands of dollars after they were caught selling what are called “defeat devices.”. According to the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA, Turbocharged Performance LLC will pay a $30,000 civil penalty for allegedly tampering with car engines to render emissions controls inoperative, in violation of the federal Clean Air Act. According to the EPA, the company sold or installed so-called “defeat devices” on at least 581 occasions.
myklgr.com
Granite Falls man found guilty of burglary, theft in home of victim who had died the day before
A Granite Falls man, Jeremy Louis Burrell, 41, has been found guilty of burglary and theft by a Redwood County jury after he was caught in the home of a victim who had died the day before. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, on Feb. 26,...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
Minnesota man dies in snowmobile crash near Bowdon
A Minnesota man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a snowmobile crash 10 miles southwast of Bowdon in Wells County.
