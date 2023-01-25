Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
Door County Pulse
Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey
A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary
On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Wants Parents To Talk To Their Kids About The New F-word
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning,...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Resilience and the Climate Crisis
For me, the end of 2022 brought a welcome distraction from my climate anxiety. The joy of the holidays and the heavy snowfall in December allowed me to relax and remember what winters in Wisconsin used to feel like. Unfortunately, the start of 2023 brought back above-average temperatures and my...
seehafernews.com
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A convenient truth
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our modern conveniences have created mountains of trash. We’re trying to make a difference with recycling but it’s going to take a larger effort to change the way we live. Who will drive that change? Looks like it’ll be corporate America changing the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Bookings go up at Kewaunee County Jail
You would have seen more people get processed at the state’s small jail in 2022, according to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. A total of 710 people were processed at the Kewaunee County Jail, up from 628 in 2021. Nearly half of those were non-custody bookings, which occur when a person is not physically arrested, and the offense was not immediately reported. Joski says it is just a sign of the county coming out of the pandemic.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc County woman fined for election fraud
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Lisa Campion was fined $500 Friday for illegally voting in the November 2020 presidential election, even though she was ineligible to do so because she was still on probation. Campion, 59, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor election fraud – falsifying voter registration information, court records show....
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay News Notes
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council has scheduled a Feb. 7 public hearing for a discussion of proposed revisions to the city’s zoning districts. The changes under consideration for single-family dwellings in R-2 and R-3 districts include a reduction of minimum lot widths from 70 to 50 feet and minimum lot size requirements from 7,500 to 6,000 square feet.
WBAY Green Bay
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow
GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
UPMATTERS
Deadly Wisconsin crash leaves 33-year-old dead, incident under investigation
LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on WIS 42 in Door County resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man from Ellison Bay. Deputies from the Door County Sheriff’s Office say that the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.
WBAY Green Bay
LIGHT SNOW SOUTH OF GREEN BAY TONIGHT, BRIGHTER SKIES ON SUNDAY
The highest odds of snow tonight will be south of Green Bay, especially along and south of a line from Montello to Manitowoc where 1 to 3″ is possible. Totals between 2″ and 4″ are possible in southeastern Fond du lac and Sheboygan Counties. A coating may occur as far north as Wautoma, Appleton, and Kewaunee. Snow covered roads and reduced travel speeds can be expected in areas that get snow. Even higher amounts of snow are expected across southern Wisconsin near Milwaukee. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and Manitowoc Counties through tonight.
Fox11online.com
Steven Avery's attorney points finger at alternate suspect in latest motion
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Steven Avery’s attorney again pointed the finger at an alternate suspect for the murder of Teresa Halbach, and insists Avery did not get a fair trial, in the latest motion filed with the court. Avery is serving a life sentence for the freelance photographer's murder....
