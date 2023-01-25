Read full article on original website
LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on WIS 42 in Door County resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man from Ellison Bay. Deputies from the Door County Sheriff’s Office say that the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey
A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
Driver dies in early Saturday morning crash in Door County
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a onevehicle accident on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.
Door From Above: The Winter Fleet
The winter fleet sits in its overwinter harbor at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. Photo by Paul Haan.
Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary
On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
Clipper Skiers, Snowboarders at Mt. Ashwabay
Sturgeon Bay’s ski and snowboard team headed to northwest Wisconsin to compete Tuesday in a Northern Conference event at Mt. Ashwabay in Bayfield County. Clippers junior Tristan Brilla, who competed in his first action of the season this year, finished second among all snowboarders, picking up where he left off last year as a state qualifier.
Storm Whirls Past Vikings in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday and ended up losing its Packerland Conference contest at Kewaunee, 63-40. Jake Schar accounted for nearly half of the Vikings’ scoring with a game-high 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. The Storm had three players score in...
DCU Boys Swimmers Second at Two Rivers
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed second in Thursday’s three team-meet at Two Rivers. Two Rivers won the meet with 119 points, followed by DCU (104) and Kiel (88). DCU recorded first-place finishes in one relay event and three individual races. Race Kasten, Colton Blackley,...
