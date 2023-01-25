ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
Door County Pulse

Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey

A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary

On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Clipper Skiers, Snowboarders at Mt. Ashwabay

Sturgeon Bay’s ski and snowboard team headed to northwest Wisconsin to compete Tuesday in a Northern Conference event at Mt. Ashwabay in Bayfield County. Clippers junior Tristan Brilla, who competed in his first action of the season this year, finished second among all snowboarders, picking up where he left off last year as a state qualifier.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Storm Whirls Past Vikings in Boys Hoops

Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday and ended up losing its Packerland Conference contest at Kewaunee, 63-40. Jake Schar accounted for nearly half of the Vikings’ scoring with a game-high 19 points, which included four 3-pointers. The Storm had three players score in...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

DCU Boys Swimmers Second at Two Rivers

The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed second in Thursday’s three team-meet at Two Rivers. Two Rivers won the meet with 119 points, followed by DCU (104) and Kiel (88). DCU recorded first-place finishes in one relay event and three individual races. Race Kasten, Colton Blackley,...
TWO RIVERS, WI

