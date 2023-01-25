ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Monticello Times

Senate passes tax conformity bill, cuts taxes for individuals and small businesses

The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. “The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
AOL Corp

Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year

Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
Military.com

Military Members and Spouses Could Avoid State Income Taxes Thanks to New Law

The rules governing where -- and, in many cases, if -- military members and their spouses pay state income taxes are changing thanks to a new law signed early this year. The Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022, which became law Jan. 5, makes amendments to the tax residency rules in the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a law that gives financial and legal protections to troops and their families.
MARYLAND STATE
smallbiztrends.com

Federal Income Tax Brackets for 2022 and 2023

With the start of a new year, it’s important to be aware of any changes to federal income tax brackets that may affect you and your family. For 2022 and 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released its updated income tax brackets for both single and married taxpayers filing jointly.
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Can You Deduct Estate Planning Fees From Your Tax Bill?

If you wonder whether estate planning fees are tax deductible, you aren't alone. Many people look for ways to minimize their tax liability when tax season rolls around. Deducting certain expenses can be a great way to save some money on your tax bill. Article continues below advertisement. Estate planning...
KSDK

What to know about the child tax credit in 2023

WASHINGTON — With several pandemic-era enhanced tax credits and deductions coming to an end, many parents could see much smaller tax refunds this year. The child tax credit and the child and dependent care credit are both dropping back to previous levels, meaning parents could get several thousand dollars less than they expected. Here's what to know.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

4 reasons to change your tax withholdings

One way to get the tax refund you want — if you want one at all — is to adjust your tax withholdings so they accurately reflect your life as it is now. Too little withheld each month — whether it's from your paycheck, pension check, or unemployment benefits check — could mean a smaller tax refund next year — or even worse, a big tax bill. Too much taken out could leave you less money each month until your refund comes.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

House to vote on bill to abolish IRS and replace income tax with 'Fair Tax'

The Republican-led House will vote on a bill to abolish the IRS and replace the existing income tax system with a wide-reaching consumption tax. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the legislation, the Fair Tax Act, on Tuesday. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to allow a floor vote on the legislation as part of a deal cut with the conservative House Freedom Caucus to become House speaker, Fox News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy