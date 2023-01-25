Read full article on original website
Senate passes tax conformity bill, cuts taxes for individuals and small businesses
The Senate today passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature. “The Senate’s passage of the tax conformity bill is a bipartisan victory that will help many Minnesotans who urgently need financial relief,” Senator Mathews said. “However, I am severely disappointed to see our seniors left out of...
Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year
Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
Military Members and Spouses Could Avoid State Income Taxes Thanks to New Law
The rules governing where -- and, in many cases, if -- military members and their spouses pay state income taxes are changing thanks to a new law signed early this year. The Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022, which became law Jan. 5, makes amendments to the tax residency rules in the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a law that gives financial and legal protections to troops and their families.
GOP Sales Tax Plan Could Leave 80% of Americans Paying More
A 2006 study by the House Small Business Committee found that a similar plan would see middle income earners pay the most.
Federal Income Tax Brackets for 2022 and 2023
With the start of a new year, it’s important to be aware of any changes to federal income tax brackets that may affect you and your family. For 2022 and 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released its updated income tax brackets for both single and married taxpayers filing jointly.
Inheritance tax: Grandparents can reduce expenses by helping grandchildren in purchasing a home!
The payment of inheritance tax (IHT) on property, money, and savings can be costly for grandparents leaving wealth to loved ones. Since its commencement in 2008, the tax nil rate bracket has remained unchanged at $392,924, drawing more and more individuals into the IHT net. What Is Inheritance Tax?. Parents...
Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
The IRS is warning taxpayers at the opening of the 2023 tax filing season that they should expect smaller refunds due to pandemic relief measures that have been allowed to expire.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
Can You Deduct Estate Planning Fees From Your Tax Bill?
If you wonder whether estate planning fees are tax deductible, you aren't alone. Many people look for ways to minimize their tax liability when tax season rolls around. Deducting certain expenses can be a great way to save some money on your tax bill. Article continues below advertisement. Estate planning...
What to know about the child tax credit in 2023
WASHINGTON — With several pandemic-era enhanced tax credits and deductions coming to an end, many parents could see much smaller tax refunds this year. The child tax credit and the child and dependent care credit are both dropping back to previous levels, meaning parents could get several thousand dollars less than they expected. Here's what to know.
Lawmakers call on 8 states to pass wealth taxes to help pay for childcare, affordable housing, and ending homelessness
Taxing the ultra-wealthy could raise billions to help middle-class families afford childcare and housing, lawmakers say.
On The Money — GOP leaders back away from bill to scrap tax code
We break down why top House Republicans have no interest in passing a controversial tax bill. We’ll also look at how inflation fell in December and yet another big company announcing layoffs. But first, find out why Elon Musk was at the White House today. Welcome to On The Money, your guide to everything affecting your bills,…
4 reasons to change your tax withholdings
One way to get the tax refund you want — if you want one at all — is to adjust your tax withholdings so they accurately reflect your life as it is now. Too little withheld each month — whether it's from your paycheck, pension check, or unemployment benefits check — could mean a smaller tax refund next year — or even worse, a big tax bill. Too much taken out could leave you less money each month until your refund comes.
House to vote on bill to abolish IRS and replace income tax with 'Fair Tax'
The Republican-led House will vote on a bill to abolish the IRS and replace the existing income tax system with a wide-reaching consumption tax. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) introduced the legislation, the Fair Tax Act, on Tuesday. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) agreed to allow a floor vote on the legislation as part of a deal cut with the conservative House Freedom Caucus to become House speaker, Fox News reported.
