ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Super Bowl 2023: The biggest fashion moments in halftime show history that deserve an instant replay

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztRZw_0kRPI99h00

The Super Bowl game may be football ’s biggest night of the year, but it’s the halftime show that has some of fashion ’s most show-stopping moments.

Over the years, each Super Bowl halftime show has become bigger and bolder than the last. Ever since New Kids on the Block first performed in 1991 – in matching all-black outfits no less – the halftime show has become synonymous with elaborate sets and glittering costumes.

This year, Grammy award-winner Rihanna will grace the halftime show stage (or football field) and join the ranks of fellow pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Madonna who have all brought down the house before her.

If there’s one thing we know about the singer turned fashion mogul, Rihanna’s halftime show is bound to be full of midriff-baring looks, Swarovski crystals , and of course, lingerie.

From Katy Perry’s four outfit changes to Madonna’s Cleopatra-inspired ensemble, here’s some of the best fashion moments from Super Bowl halftime shows of years past.

Mary J Blige

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Nrkc_0kRPI99h00

Last year, rap legend Mary J Blidge co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in California alongside Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. The queen of hip hop performed hits “No More Drama” and “Family Affair” while decked out in a mirrored leopard print two-piece set with matching thigh-high boots, all designed by Peter Dundas.

The Weeknd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00v61o_0kRPI99h00

In 2021, The Weeknd brought the Las Vegas strip to his Super Bowl halftime show. The “Blinding Lights” singer took the stage wearing a custom black and red suit designed by Givenchy’s Matthew Williams that reportedly took over 250 hours to make.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMQtU_0kRPI99h00

These two pop stars co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show . Shakira began the performance in a Swarovski-encrusted red mini dress with fringe trim designed by Peter Dundas.

Then, J-Lo stepped out in an all-black leather look designed by Atelier Versace, before changing into a jewel-encrusted bodysuit also made by the Italian fashion house. To close the show, the two women appeared on stage together wearing complimenting metallic outfits.

Lady Gaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6J92_0kRPI99h00

During her 2017 performance, not only did Lady Gaga begin her set by jumping off the roof of the NRG Stadium, but she also changed her outfit three times.

For her death-defying stunt, the “Born This Way” singer wore a Versace bodysuit adorned with Swarovski crystals, with matching knee-high boots. She then threw on a golden jacket with spikes to play the keytar, before changing into a football-inspired top complete with shoulder pads and micro pants.

Katy Perry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlffK_0kRPI99h00

In 2015, Katy Perry made history with perhaps the most elaborate Super Bowl performance ever. The “Firework” singer began her halftime show by entering on an animatronic mechanical lion while wearing a fiery two-piece set by Jeremy Scott.

Perry ultimately achieved a total of four outfit changes – from a 1950s-inspired multi-coloured mini dress, to a zip-up hoodie, to a silver floor-length gown with stars printed on it. And of course, who could forget Left Shark.

Bruno Mars and Beyoncé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QDjj_0kRPI99h00

While both pop stars each had their turn at headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, it was their surprise appearances at Coldplay’s halftime show that took the (fashion) cake.

Bruno Mars and Beyoncé were special guests at Coldplay’s halftime show in 2016. For his surprise performance, the “Uptown Funk” singer took cues from 1980’s era hip-hop style when he and his 11-piece band coordinated in Versace black leather costumes.

Mars was dressed in slouchy trousers and a black jacket, which featured gold buttons and cuffs emblazoned with the Versace’s signature Greek motif. He paired the leather look with gold chains and Nike sneakers.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé took inspiration from Michael Jackson’s 1993 halftime show performance when she appeared in custom a leather Dsquared2 jacket with gold details. The “Formation” singer then paid homage to the Black Panthers when her background dancers appeared dressed in Black Panther-style berets, black leather, and combat boots.

Michael Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZgOR_0kRPI99h00

Speaking of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s 1993 halftime show look has gone down in fashion history. The “Thriller” singer appeared on stage wearing a military-style black jacket and aviator sunglasses. He then removed the jacket to reveal a white T-shirt and billowing white jacket.

Prince

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDRmq_0kRPI99h00

In 2007, Prince performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in a turquoise suit, orange shirt, and his iconic purple guitar in a downpour no less.

Madonna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCgSZ_0kRPI99h00

Madonna possibly broke the record for the most surprise appearances in one halftime show when she brought out LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, MIA, and Cee Lo Green at the 2012 Super Bowl. But even MIA’s middle finger moment couldn’t upstage Madonna’s three outfit changes .

All three looks worn by Madonna were designed by Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy haute couture. At the start of her performance, the “Like a Virgin” singer emerged in a gold cape embroidered with sequins, studs, and crystals, lined in leopard-print chiffon. She completed the first look with a gold headpiece from Phillip Treacy.

Madonna then changed into another Givenchy mini-dress look with a studded belt, short cape, and custom Miu Miu thigh-thigh black-and-gold boots. She finished her performance with a floor-length Givenchy embellished black coat.

Diana Ross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406mf2_0kRPI99h00

Before Katy Perry’s four outfit changes, there was Diana Ross. The songstress also achieved a total of four outfit changes during her 12-minute performance at the 1996 Super Bowl halftime show. The “Upside Down” singer began the show wearing a red sequin mini dress, and then changed into a flowing orange and purple gown.

During her third outfit change, while belting “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, she swapped her floor-length gown for a gold cape. Finally, the diva closed out her set wearing a purple embroidered cat suit.

Shania Twain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7O62_0kRPI99h00

The country music star took the Super Bowl halftime show stage in 2003 wearing a bedazzled bra, black mini skirt, and a full-body cape that was cinched at the waist.

Black Eyed Peas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sfz5p_0kRPI99h00

While the Black Eyed Peas’ performance at the 2011 Super Bowl isn’t the most well-received halftime show, the foursome still pulled out all the stops when it came to their flashy, glow-in-the-dark costumes with flickering LEDs, like something out of Tron: Legacy .

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXcMr_0kRPI99h00

Who can forget the Super Bowl halftime show to end all halftime shows? Jackson donned a leather studded corset from Alexander McQueen during her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake. However, Jackson’s fashion moment was overshadowed when Timberlake tore off the front of her costume and accidentally exposed her breast, forever launching “nipplegate”. Justice for Janet.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
The Independent

Britney Spears says she deleted Instagram after she was left ‘disturbed’ by people mocking her dancing videos

Britney Spears has opened up about why she recently deleted her Instagram account.On Thursday (26 January), the 41-year-old singer wrote on Twitter that some fans allegedly sent the police to her house to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was...
The Independent

‘I was an anomaly’: Octavia Spencer says she has ‘felt more racism’ in Los Angeles than in Alabama

Octavia Spencer has opened up about her experiences of racism after moving to Los Angeles in the Nineties.In a new interview, the 52-year-old actor admitted that she “felt more racism” when she first moved to Los Angeles than she ever did in her hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.“I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history,” Spencer said in an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I think everywhere has problems,” she added.Spencer continued: “You can’t deny that Southern history is intense. It is. But what’s beautiful for me is that stuff preceded me.”“I was a child of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Eddie Murphy says his Shrek character Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots

Eddie Murphy has spoken out on his enthusiasm for fifth Shrek film and a Donkey spin-off adventure, claiming that his character is funnier than Puss in Boots.The actor and comedian voiced the loveable animated creature in all four of the Shrek films and is considered one of the franchise’s best characters.While promoting You People, his new Netflix movie, Murphy shared his thoughts on the possibility of continuing the story of the grumpy ogre and his family and friends.“I’d absolutely be open,” he confirmed. “If they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.”Murphy...
The Independent

‘Out of touch’ Brooklyn Beckham criticised for using luxury ingredient in cooking tutorial

Brooklyn Beckham has been subjected to heated criticism while publicly exploring his latest career venture.The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, has been posting cooking clips on social media to share his latest culinary creations.In his latest video, the budding chef cooked a creamy truffle tagliatelle pasta. He prepared the sauce using a generous helping of truffle before adding extra black truffle shavings as a garnish at the end of the video.Beckham captioned the clip: “In my kitchen, no such thing as too much truffle.”In the comments, he was criticised by social media users for being “out of...
The Independent

John Legend shares his first photo of newborn daughter with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend has shared his first photo celebrating the arrival of his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter, Esti Maxine.The singer first announced the birth of his fourth child with Teigen at a private concert on 13 January, before the model shared the news with the rest of the world.In his own Instagram post on Thursday (26 January), Legend shared a photograph of him cradling Esti in his arms as he beams at the camera.He wrote in the caption: “Our new love.”Commenting on her husband’s latest post, Teigen gushed: “Eeee I love her.”The arrival of the couple’s new daughter comes...
The Independent

The Masked Singer: Heavily pregnant Katherine Ryan revealed as Pigeon

The Masked Singer has unveiled yet another celebrity hiding underneath an extravagant costume.On Saturday (28 January), Pigeon was revealed to be Katherine Ryan.The comedian and actor gave a total of three performances in the bird disguise, styled with a cardigan, pearls and a handbag with cats printed on the outside.Ultimately, the judging panel chose not to keep her in the competition on the latest episode after her rendition of the Cheryl hit, “Fight For This Love”.Before the unmasking, guesses for Pigeon’s identity included Emily Atack, Gemma Collins and Stacey Solomon.When Ryan eventually revealed herself, the audience and the judging...
The Independent

‘One of the greatest’: Flea leads tributes to Television guitarist Tom Verlaine, who has died at 73

Flea has led tributes to Tom Verlaine, the frontman for rock band Television, after his death was announced on Saturday (29 January).Verlaine was the guitarist, songwriter and lead figure of the New York City band, which was mainly active in the mid-Seventies.The band is most known for the 1977 album Marquee Moon, which is highly regarded as one of the foremost punk releases.Verlaine frequently collaborated with musician Patti Smith throughout his solo career, and they once dated while they were part of the emerging punk scene in New York.His death was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of...
The Independent

Taylor Swift casts transgender model as her love interest in ‘Lavender Haze’ music video: ‘Thank you’

Taylor Swift cast transgender model Laith Ashley as her love interest in her newest music video and fans are loving it.The 33-year-old singer released the music video to her song, “Lavender Haze,” which is from her album Midnights, on Thursday night. Along with its purple-coloured pool, flowers, and clouds, the video also featured scenes of Swift with Ashley. The video features the pair cuddling alongside a group of friends and dancing at a house party, filled with lavender mist.Ashley took to Instagram on Friday to express his gratitude for the “Anti-Hero” singer featuring him in the music video.“Thank you...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy