South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO