I cannot believe that they did a better background check on me at a steel mill and wouldn't give me the job over a felony from 1996 and this man here lied on everything to become a Congress or whatever the hell he is that's insane they don't even do background checks maybe that's the job I should have got
more proof that he committed a crime to get elected and what do Republicans say. oh right wait until the ethics committee they they destroyed gets back to them
Nobody seems to know where the money came from.Anybody think it was illegal contributions to buy his votes.Other nations buying influence in American politics comes to mind.Isnt the FEC commission supposed to find the answers to these questions and when they do what will the consequences be.Tell him he was a bad boy and don't do this again.I find it very hard to believe McCarthy doesn't know where these funds came from,don't think McCarthy cares where the money comes from as long as he voted the way he wants him to.Santos isn't the only liar in this story.
