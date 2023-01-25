ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Gunn
3d ago

I cannot believe that they did a better background check on me at a steel mill and wouldn't give me the job over a felony from 1996 and this man here lied on everything to become a Congress or whatever the hell he is that's insane they don't even do background checks maybe that's the job I should have got

wayne stewart
3d ago

more proof that he committed a crime to get elected and what do Republicans say. oh right wait until the ethics committee they they destroyed gets back to them

Lenny Marshall
3d ago

Nobody seems to know where the money came from.Anybody think it was illegal contributions to buy his votes.Other nations buying influence in American politics comes to mind.Isnt the FEC commission supposed to find the answers to these questions and when they do what will the consequences be.Tell him he was a bad boy and don't do this again.I find it very hard to believe McCarthy doesn't know where these funds came from,don't think McCarthy cares where the money comes from as long as he voted the way he wants him to.Santos isn't the only liar in this story.

The Independent

George Santos news - live: White House briefing room laughs at congressman as new drag videos emerge

Embattled GOP Rep George Santos provoked a laugh at Monday’s White House press briefing.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was speaking about new members of Congress being invited to meet the president, when a reporter quipped: “Is George Santos invited?”The line drew a laugh from the room, and a remark from Ms Jean-Pierre: “I love how everybody laughed at that”.Meanwhile, Mr Santos appeared to confirm that he appeared in drag during a festival in Brazil, though he denied that he was ever a “drag queen”.“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Lying Rep. George Santos delivers his first speech on the House floor

Disgraced Rep. George Santos delivered his first House floor speech on Wednesday since being sworn in as a member of Congress earlier this month. The New York Republican rose to speak on the plight of Iranian protesters and acknowledge their bravery during his minute-long address. Santos also called on the Biden administration to do more than impose “mere sanctions” on the Iranian regime as punishment for its treatment of the demonstrators. “Today I rise in support of the brave Iranian protesters who are fighting against barbaric forces of immorality,” Santos began his remarks.  “During his 1967 inaugural address as governor of California, Ronald...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Congress Has No Idea if George Santos Can Legally Serve in Congress

Of the many questions surrounding serial fabulist George Santos as he joins the new Congress, one of the most basic is also one of the hardest to answer conclusively: Has he been a U.S. citizen for seven years, one of the three requirements for the job specifically listed in the Constitution?
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Boston

The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration

Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
