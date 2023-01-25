ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Changing Society: Declining physical ed classes

A new study from Oregon State University finds that about 32% of colleges and universities in the U.S. require some form of physical education course to graduate, down from 39% as observed in an OSU study from 2010. The continuing decline in required PE courses comes at a time when children and youth in the U.S. are also engaging in less and less physical activity, according to the Physical Activity Alliance’s 2022 Report Card, which bases its rubric on U.S. Department of Health and Human...
CORVALLIS, OR
science.org

T-independent responses to polysaccharides in humans mobilize marginal zone B cells prediversified against gut bacterial antigens

T-independent (TI) B cell responses develop without T cell help and are mostly directed against repetitive structures such as surface polysaccharides derived from encapsulated bacteria. Using high throughput BCR repertoire sequencing, Weller et al. studied the B cell subsets contributing to human TI responses in healthy individuals vaccinated with the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine Pneumovax. The most expanded plasma cells were clonally related to previously mutated peripheral blood B cell precursors, which included marginal zone B cells and remained stable without acquiring further mutations up to 2 months after vaccination. Antibodies specific to bacterial capsular polysaccharides isolated from vaccine-elicited plasma cells cross-reacted with gut bacterial antigens, supporting a model in which human TI responses mobilize marginal zone B cells that are pre-diversified in gut-associated lymphoid tissues. —CO.
science.org

Engineering edgeless human skin with enhanced biomechanical properties

Despite the advancements in skin bioengineering, 3D skin constructs are still produced as flat tissues with open edges, disregarding the fully enclosed geometry of human skin. Therefore, they do not effectively cover anatomically complex body sites, e.g., hands. Here, we challenge the prevailing paradigm by engineering the skin as a fully enclosed 3D tissue that can be shaped after a body part and seamlessly transplanted as a biological clothing. Our wearable edgeless skin constructs (WESCs) show enhanced dermal extracellular matrix (ECM) deposition and mechanical properties compared to conventional constructs. WESCs display region-specific cell/ECM alignment, as well as physiologic anisotropic mechanical properties. WESCs replace the skin in full-thickness wounds of challenging body sites (e.g., mouse hindlimbs) with minimal suturing and shorter surgery time. This study provides a compelling technology that may substantially improve wound care and suggests that the recapitulation of the tissue macroanatomy can lead to enhanced biological function.
foodsafetynews.com

APHIS welcomes comments on the new animal disease traceability scheme

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is proposing to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for the interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. The change will permit official USDA tags as those that are both visually and electronically readable. APHIS is also proposing...
hstoday.us

FEMA Appoints Charles Armstrong as CIO

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appointed Charles R. Armstrong as the agency’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Armstrong was formerly the Assistant Commissioner (AC) and CIO of the Office of Information and Technology (OIT), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In these roles, Armstrong was responsible for managing and integrating all of CBP’s IT solutions in alignment with overarching Department of Homeland Security (DHS) strategies.
streetwisereports.com

Biopharma Creating COVID Drug Gets US$8.2M From the DOD

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS:NASDAQ), which had an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop a polyclonal antibody drug candidate for COVID-19, received the last US$8.2 million ($8.2M) from the agency under the now closed contract, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Edward White in a Jan. 18 company update. SAB announced in August 2022 it was terminating its work on SAB-185.
beefmagazine.com

EPA to study concentrated animal feeding operations

The EPA will soon begin studying how concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) impact water quality. The results of that study could lead to more stringent regulations for livestock operations. In addition to evaluating the effects of CAFOs, EPA plans to expand its study of PFAS discharges from textile manufacturers and...

