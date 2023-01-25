Read full article on original website
'Extremely disconcerting': NIH didn't track U.S. funds going to Chinese virus research, watchdog finds
The National Institutes of Health failed to provide adequate oversight of an American organization that funded controversial research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, according to a new government report that is sure to raise new questions about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is evidence...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Murphy administration bought eight new SUVs — at a cost of $521K — with federal Covid funds
The eight Chevrolet Suburbans are for use by the Executive Protection Unit,.
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
Absence from work at record high as Americans feel strain from Covid
For many Americans it feels like everyone is out sick right now. But there is a good reason: work absences from illness are at an all-time annual high in the US and show few signs of relenting. And it’s not just acute illness and caregiving duties keeping workers away.
Changing Society: Declining physical ed classes
A new study from Oregon State University finds that about 32% of colleges and universities in the U.S. require some form of physical education course to graduate, down from 39% as observed in an OSU study from 2010. The continuing decline in required PE courses comes at a time when children and youth in the U.S. are also engaging in less and less physical activity, according to the Physical Activity Alliance’s 2022 Report Card, which bases its rubric on U.S. Department of Health and Human...
New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.
In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023. The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract.
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
FDA revokes authorization for key anti-COVID drug, a blow for vulnerable Americans
Evusheld was designed to protect immunocompromised people from serious cases of COVID-19, but the latest Omicron variants have rendered the drug useless.
science.org
T-independent responses to polysaccharides in humans mobilize marginal zone B cells prediversified against gut bacterial antigens
T-independent (TI) B cell responses develop without T cell help and are mostly directed against repetitive structures such as surface polysaccharides derived from encapsulated bacteria. Using high throughput BCR repertoire sequencing, Weller et al. studied the B cell subsets contributing to human TI responses in healthy individuals vaccinated with the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine Pneumovax. The most expanded plasma cells were clonally related to previously mutated peripheral blood B cell precursors, which included marginal zone B cells and remained stable without acquiring further mutations up to 2 months after vaccination. Antibodies specific to bacterial capsular polysaccharides isolated from vaccine-elicited plasma cells cross-reacted with gut bacterial antigens, supporting a model in which human TI responses mobilize marginal zone B cells that are pre-diversified in gut-associated lymphoid tissues. —CO.
New drugs, if approved, could have big impact in 2023
Predicting when new drugs come to market in the United States has never been an exact science, but several drugs that could be approved in 2023 could have a significant impact on health for millions of people.
science.org
Engineering edgeless human skin with enhanced biomechanical properties
Despite the advancements in skin bioengineering, 3D skin constructs are still produced as flat tissues with open edges, disregarding the fully enclosed geometry of human skin. Therefore, they do not effectively cover anatomically complex body sites, e.g., hands. Here, we challenge the prevailing paradigm by engineering the skin as a fully enclosed 3D tissue that can be shaped after a body part and seamlessly transplanted as a biological clothing. Our wearable edgeless skin constructs (WESCs) show enhanced dermal extracellular matrix (ECM) deposition and mechanical properties compared to conventional constructs. WESCs display region-specific cell/ECM alignment, as well as physiologic anisotropic mechanical properties. WESCs replace the skin in full-thickness wounds of challenging body sites (e.g., mouse hindlimbs) with minimal suturing and shorter surgery time. This study provides a compelling technology that may substantially improve wound care and suggests that the recapitulation of the tissue macroanatomy can lead to enhanced biological function.
foodsafetynews.com
APHIS welcomes comments on the new animal disease traceability scheme
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is proposing to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for the interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. The change will permit official USDA tags as those that are both visually and electronically readable. APHIS is also proposing...
hstoday.us
FEMA Appoints Charles Armstrong as CIO
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appointed Charles R. Armstrong as the agency’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Armstrong was formerly the Assistant Commissioner (AC) and CIO of the Office of Information and Technology (OIT), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In these roles, Armstrong was responsible for managing and integrating all of CBP’s IT solutions in alignment with overarching Department of Homeland Security (DHS) strategies.
streetwisereports.com
Biopharma Creating COVID Drug Gets US$8.2M From the DOD
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS:NASDAQ), which had an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop a polyclonal antibody drug candidate for COVID-19, received the last US$8.2 million ($8.2M) from the agency under the now closed contract, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Edward White in a Jan. 18 company update. SAB announced in August 2022 it was terminating its work on SAB-185.
U.S. watchdog should step up oversight of crypto auditors, say Democratic senators
Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden are calling on the country's accounting watchdog to increase oversight of firms that audit cryptocurrency companies in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
hstoday.us
USCIS Releases RFP, Industry Day Info for Programmatics, Administration, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS) III
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Programmatics, Administration, Clerical, and Technical Services (PACTS) III draft RFP is now anticipated to be released on 02/23/2023. An industry day is anticipated to be virtual and take place on 03/16/2023. DHS does not intend to maintain an interested vendor list; therefore, expressions of...
beefmagazine.com
EPA to study concentrated animal feeding operations
The EPA will soon begin studying how concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) impact water quality. The results of that study could lead to more stringent regulations for livestock operations. In addition to evaluating the effects of CAFOs, EPA plans to expand its study of PFAS discharges from textile manufacturers and...
