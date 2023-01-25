Read full article on original website
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Scottsdale City Council gives statement amid Rio Verde Foothills turmoil
Scottsdale City Council remains steadfast in legal assertion. Scottsdale City Council held its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, but prior to the public hearing the local governing board went into executive session — a legal right for Arizona lawmakers to discuss certain items away from the limelight of the public arena.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Monday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson said the opening weekend of its 2023 Scottsdale auction drew record crowds to events that included a display of autos competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup. After an opening weekend of record attendance, the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction kicked off vehicle sales on Monday.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
Phoenix robotics firm delivers first 3D printed homes in less than 60 days
Diamond Age, which moved its California headquarters to Phoenix last year, has begun selling its first community of 3D-printed homes starting in the upper $200,000s.
realestatedaily-news.com
Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park
Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
AZFamily
Truck dumps load of gravel on I-17 in north Phoenix, causing delays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 17 in north Phoenix returned to normal on Thursday afternoon, hours after a crash caused a dump truck to spill gravel on the freeway. According to the Department of Public Safety, it appears a semi-truck driver heading south may have hit a red pickup truck near Deer Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. The semi-truck rolled and spilled a large amount of gravel, forcing the closure of all but one lane. There weren’t any serious injuries, but it created a huge backup for drivers trying to get into the Valley. DPS said there was a second crash involving four vehicles in the backup, but no one was seriously hurt.
KTAR.com
Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found this month on tribal land southwest of Phoenix. The remains were discovered Jan. 12 around 3 p.m. in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community, near Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Scottsdale Civic Center revitalization comes to life with slate of events
Scottsdale Civic Center now open in heart of Old Town. Scottsdale city leaders report the Civic Center revitalization project will be complete in late March — and an April community celebration is envisioned to showcase the newly renovated public space. Funding for the majority of the $33.5 million project...
AZFamily
A slight warmup into the weekend with another storm on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another chilly start to the day with Valley temperatures in the 30s this morning. Look for sunshine and lighter winds this afternoon, with a high of about 62 degrees in the Phoenix metro. We’ll be below average with our weekend temperatures, but slowly...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix could see 2008-like plummet in housing prices, Goldman Sachs report says
PHOENIX — Is a 2008-like housing plummet headed for the Valley? It could happen, according to a recent Goldman Sachs forecast sent to clients. The New York Post cited the Goldman Sachs note, saying four markets — San Jose, California; Austin, Texas; San Diego, California; and Phoenix — will likely see housing price declines of around 25%.
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
