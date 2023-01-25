FBI Asks for Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Accused of Trying to Rob National City Bank

The FBI is attempting to identify this man, suspected in a National City attempted bank robbery. Photo credit: Screen shot: bankrobbers.fbi.gov

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who attempted to rob a National City Bank of America last week.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Jan 18, an unknown male entered the bank, at 235 East 8th St., approached the teller and presented a demand note. The teller did not provide any money and the male fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a light-complected Hispanic male, approximately 6’ tall, slender with short dark hair, a goatee and a mole on his left cheek. He is estimated to be in his late 30s to early 40s.

He was wearing a Puma baseball cap, black puffy jacket and black pants.

The FBI San Diego Field Office and the Joint Bank Robbery Task Force are investigating.

Those who have any information concerning the case may contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers online or at (888) 580-8477.