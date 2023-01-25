See Lady Gaga’s Heartfelt Reaction To Oscar Nomination

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga has taken to Instagram to post her reaction to the news that she was once again nominated for an Oscar this year. Nominees for the 2023 Oscar's were just announced and included on the list for Best Original Song is Lady Gaga with her song 'Hold My Hand' which comes from one of the biggest-selling movies of the year Top Gun: Maverick .

The singer posted a selfie to her Instagram with an accompanying caption that stated, "Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song “Hold My Hand” for an Oscar this year!" She also elaborated on the process of writing the song "Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema." The post ends with a shoutout to frequent Gaga collaborator and 'Hold My Hand' co-writer BloodPop for his contribution to the song.

The nomination is the fourth for Gaga following a Best Original Song nomination for her track 'Til it Happens To You' from the 2015 documentary The Hunting Ground , and a pair of nominations from A Star Is Born for both her leading role in the film and for her duet with co-star Bradley Cooper, 'Shallow.' The nominees for Best Original Song this year also contain another pop star Rihanna, whose song 'Lift Me Up' accompanied the recent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film and also earned her a nomination.