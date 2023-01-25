ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

Coffee Company In Charlotte North Carolina Launching Special Brews And Pastry

Attention coffee lovers, there’s a new brew in town. Locally owned CHNO coffee company in Charlotte, North Carolina launches their ready-to-drink cold brews. And, they even plan to offer pastry starting January 28. According to AXIOS, owner Carlea Recinos likens the concept to a subscription service without the recurring fees. CHNO features a weekly customizable menu of cold brews and pastry options. And, the pastries come from local bakeries on a rotating basis. First, customers place orders every Saturday starting at midnight. Then, orders close the following Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Finally, customers pick up orders the following Friday from 6:30-11 a.m. This week orders open January 28, with pick Friday, February 3 at 1200 S. Graham St. And,there is no minimum or maximum for the cold brew. This week’s pastry partner is Dulce Dreams Cafe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
FOX8 News

How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Advocate

Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar

Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Elementary Teacher Charged For Reportedly Drinking At School

An Iredell County North Carolina elementary teacher assistant was charged after reportedly drinking at school. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the principal of Shepherd Elementary in Mooresville noticed the teacher assistant smelled of what she thought was alcohol. She notified the resource officer who took it from there and called the authorities.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina

North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why

For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers

If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte

A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
CHARLOTTE, NC

