WXII 12
North Carolina Powerball jackpot winner could be $572 million richer
RALEIGH, N.C. — Could it be you? Saturday's Powerball jackpot winner could be $572 million richer. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. After no one won Wednesday's jackpot drawing, the prize increased over $40 million. This jackpot winner could claim the jackpot...
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kiss951.com
Experts Say This Is The Most Underrated North Carolina City
Chances are you have been to many of the best-known places in North Carolina. But what about a town that is just unbelievable to visit but just doesn’t have its own public relations team to tell you about it? Experts say this is the most underrated North Carolina City.
country1037fm.com
Coffee Company In Charlotte North Carolina Launching Special Brews And Pastry
Attention coffee lovers, there’s a new brew in town. Locally owned CHNO coffee company in Charlotte, North Carolina launches their ready-to-drink cold brews. And, they even plan to offer pastry starting January 28. According to AXIOS, owner Carlea Recinos likens the concept to a subscription service without the recurring fees. CHNO features a weekly customizable menu of cold brews and pastry options. And, the pastries come from local bakeries on a rotating basis. First, customers place orders every Saturday starting at midnight. Then, orders close the following Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Finally, customers pick up orders the following Friday from 6:30-11 a.m. This week orders open January 28, with pick Friday, February 3 at 1200 S. Graham St. And,there is no minimum or maximum for the cold brew. This week’s pastry partner is Dulce Dreams Cafe.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
North Carolina city ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
Will the snow drought end next week for central NC?
Unfortunately for snow lovers, we are currently living through the ninth warmest January on record in the Triangle. That’s one of the reasons why every system that has moved through has produced rain and not snow.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar
Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
Cabarrus County man wins $200,000 a day before wife’s birthday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man is $200,000 richer after taking a chance on a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in North Carolina.
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Elementary Teacher Charged For Reportedly Drinking At School
An Iredell County North Carolina elementary teacher assistant was charged after reportedly drinking at school. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the principal of Shepherd Elementary in Mooresville noticed the teacher assistant smelled of what she thought was alcohol. She notified the resource officer who took it from there and called the authorities.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why
For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers
If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
North Carolina families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers stealing funds off of people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were […]
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
