ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect

YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
24/7 Wall St.

Why Hate Elon Musk?

Elon Musk has made headlines with behavior many people find offensive. He also has completely changed two of the world’s most important industries.
Motley Fool

More Likely to 5x First: Tesla vs. Rivian

Tesla stock would be almost double its prior record high if it returned 5x from here. High potential returns comes with higher risk for Rivian investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
GEORGIA STATE
Autoblog

Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says Tesla's biggest rival will come from China

Shares of Nio and other U.S.-listed Chinese electric car makers revved up Thursday as Tesla CEO Elon Musk said its largest rival will likely come from China. "[The] Chinese market is the most competitive. They work the hardest and they work the smartest," he said during a call with analysts late Wednesday after Tesla reported record quarterly earnings.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter

Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
electrek.co

Tesla updates Cybertruck production timeline: Temper your expectations

Tesla has given an update on the Cybertruck production timeline, and those who thought that Tesla could deliver a lot of electric pickup trucks this year are out of luck. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021. As the deadline approached, the automaker confirmed that production slipped to 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy