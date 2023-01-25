Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Closest EV Competitor Won't Emerge From US — But This Country
Tesla Inc. TSLA is the frontrunner in the electric vehicle race, although its global market share has eroded amid competition from upstarts and legacy automakers transitioning to EVs. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Musk said he wasn't really able to look into the future and predict right now which...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of Struggling President
The everything CEO meddles in geopolitical affairs and does not hesitate to comment on events unfolding in other countries.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect
YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
Musk says he was heeding Ark boss Cathie Wood's wishes when he scrapped the plan to take Tesla private
Elon Musk says he scrapped his plans to take Tesla private after hearing from investors like Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest boss sent the Tesla CEO a letter signaling small investors would like Tesla to stay publicly traded. Musk was testifying in the trial over a 2018 tweet saying he...
Elon Musk says his Twitter misadventure has only helped Tesla. Wall Street isn't so sure.
Elon Musk tried to spin his Twitter dalliances as a good marketing strategy for Tesla, but analysts say it's a costly distraction.
Why Hate Elon Musk?
Elon Musk has made headlines with behavior many people find offensive. He also has completely changed two of the world’s most important industries.
Musk says China rivals 'work hardest, smartest'
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles.
Motley Fool
More Likely to 5x First: Tesla vs. Rivian
Tesla stock would be almost double its prior record high if it returned 5x from here. High potential returns comes with higher risk for Rivian investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Autoblog
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says Tesla's biggest rival will come from China
Shares of Nio and other U.S.-listed Chinese electric car makers revved up Thursday as Tesla CEO Elon Musk said its largest rival will likely come from China. "[The] Chinese market is the most competitive. They work the hardest and they work the smartest," he said during a call with analysts late Wednesday after Tesla reported record quarterly earnings.
Bullish Tesla CEO Musk Pushes Case for Big 2023 Gains: Stock Soars
'If it's a smooth year ... without some big supply chain interruption or massive problem, [we] have the potential to do 2 million cars this year,' Musk says
3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
This basket of names brings diversity to what is still a risky sector to invest in.
Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter
Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
electrek.co
Tesla updates Cybertruck production timeline: Temper your expectations
Tesla has given an update on the Cybertruck production timeline, and those who thought that Tesla could deliver a lot of electric pickup trucks this year are out of luck. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021. As the deadline approached, the automaker confirmed that production slipped to 2022.
