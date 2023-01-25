Star rusher Myles Garrett earns the Browns' highest PFF grade in 2022

Reviewing the 2022 NFL regular season PFF released an article talking about each team’s highest-graded player. It is no surprise to Cleveland Browns fans that Myles Garrett is top of the team’s list. Garrett became the team’s all-time leading sacker after having 16 sacks for the second consecutive season.

“Garrett once again finished as the NFL’s highest-graded edge rusher, posting a 93.5 pass-rush grade. He finished fifth in pressures (73) but was tied for the lead in sacks (18). Garrett is still the NFL’s best pure pass rusher, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.”

Garrett continues to perform in a league of his own and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. The Browns will need to add more help along the line this offseason to take the defense to another level in 2023.