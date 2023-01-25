Read full article on original website
19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
The Gates Police Department will be holding a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. to provide an update on an arrest made in relation to the fatal hit and run on Elmgrove Road on January 15.
Homicide investigation underway on Culver Parkway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide on Culver Parkway near Bay Street. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is evidence of shots fired near the gas station. News10NBC has been on the scene trying to get information from police about what happened. The Major Crimes Unit will be...
RPD: 29-year-old shot and killed on Culver Road, victim and suspect identified
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old was shot and killed Friday night on Culver Rd during an alleged argument, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. On Friday night at around 8:30 p.m., RPD officers responded to 1416 Culver Rd. for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, the RPD says they found evidence of […]
Gates Police arrest Greece man in fatal hit-and-run
GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle, a felony. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by...
Rochester police investigating homicide near gas station
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Friday night. Police responded to 1416 Culver Road around 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Soon after, officers responded to Rochester...
State Police arrest a Cortland resident for DWI.
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 41A in the town of Sempronius. Troopers subsequently arrested Jason S. MacHenry, age 47, of Cortland, for Driving While Intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%. All...
Five Juveniles Arrested for Joyriding in a Stolen Car in Rochester
Rochester police have arrested five juveniles they spotted joyriding in a stolen car. It happened on the west side around dinnertime last night. Officers on Cameron Street spotted a car reported stolen about two hours earlier from woman leaving work nearby at School 54. The underage driver tried to get...
Monroe County Sheriffs searching for suspect in road rage incident
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a suspect involved in a road rage incident. According to officials, on Wednesday around 2 p.m. a road rage incident occurred near a median by Lake Ontario’s State Parkway. Sheriff’s describe the suspect as an Asian male between...
Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
Troopers arrest a Dundee resident for Petit Larceny.
On January 24, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., State Police out of Dundee responded to the Dandy Mini Mart for larceny of items. The trooper was able to locate the individual, Amber E. Szalkiewicz, age 25, from Dundee, at a nearby location with the stolen items in her possession. Szalkiewicz...
Five juveniles arrested after carjacking robbery at School No. 54
Upon their arrival, police found a 49-year-old female city resident, who told police she was leaving work from School No. 54 when she was approached by a group of male teens while she was in the seat of her car.
Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
RPD officer injured while arresting suspect in shots fired call
The man with the firearm — 27-year-old Dalvin Iverson — attempted to flee, causing injury to one officer.
Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
Day 4 of testimony in trial of alleged drunk driver charged in deadly crash
BATH, NY (WETM) – Testimony resumed Wednesday in Steuben County court in the trial of Dustin Drake, the man charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that left four people dead in Pulteney more than 3 years ago. Defense attorney Ray Schlather attempted to raise more doubts about whether...
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
Fulton Man Arrested on Rape charges
On January 25, 2023, State Police in Fulton arrested Dominic D. Diaz, age 21 from Fulton, New York for Rape 1st degree, a class “B” felony. The arrest is the result of an investigation into allegations that Mr. Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel,1347 US Route 11, town of Hastings.
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
