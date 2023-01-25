ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Homicide investigation underway on Culver Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide on Culver Parkway near Bay Street. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is evidence of shots fired near the gas station. News10NBC has been on the scene trying to get information from police about what happened. The Major Crimes Unit will be...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Police arrest Greece man in fatal hit-and-run

GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle, a felony. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police investigating homicide near gas station

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city's northeast side Friday night. Police responded to 1416 Culver Road around 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Soon after, officers responded to Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Cortland resident for DWI.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 41A in the town of Sempronius. Troopers subsequently arrested Jason S. MacHenry, age 47, of Cortland, for Driving While Intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%. All...
CORTLAND, NY
iheart.com

Five Juveniles Arrested for Joyriding in a Stolen Car in Rochester

Rochester police have arrested five juveniles they spotted joyriding in a stolen car. It happened on the west side around dinnertime last night. Officers on Cameron Street spotted a car reported stolen about two hours earlier from woman leaving work nearby at School 54. The underage driver tried to get...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Dundee resident for Petit Larceny.

On January 24, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., State Police out of Dundee responded to the Dandy Mini Mart for larceny of items. The trooper was able to locate the individual, Amber E. Szalkiewicz, age 25, from Dundee, at a nearby location with the stolen items in her possession. Szalkiewicz...
DUNDEE, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing

Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Fulton Man Arrested on Rape charges

On January 25, 2023, State Police in Fulton arrested Dominic D. Diaz, age 21 from Fulton, New York for Rape 1st degree, a class “B” felony. The arrest is the result of an investigation into allegations that Mr. Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel,1347 US Route 11, town of Hastings.
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy