Ball State University's Student Government Association passed two amendments, proposed a senate resolution and voted in members

pendletontimespost.com
Local student makes IUK list
KOKOMO — Indiana University Kokomo named Luke Patrick Richardson of Lapel to its dean’s list or chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the dean’s list and 4.0 chancellor’s list while carrying at least 12 credit hours through the grading period.
readthereporter.com
How I spent my first month as your county councilman
Welcome to the Timesheet. This column is a report of work done on behalf of the people of Hamilton County. It’s to be informative, too – a place to learn about projects and how county government works. As a body, the Hamilton County Council deals with large volumes...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States.
WIBC.com
Possible Library Changes Spark Debate
FISHERS — Library board members in Hamilton County are sparking a debate…about children’s books. WISH TV reports that the Hamilton East Public Library is planning to make changes to the way certain books are classified. Currently, the library board is looking into nonfiction children’s books and teen graphic novels.
WTHR
Medical board to decide whether to suspend Marion doctor's medical license
Dr William David Moore is accused of sexually assaulting at least four former patients. A nurse has also come forward. Many are at the hearing today to hear his fate.
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
After three and a half hours of evidence presentations and witnesses, the board voted unanimously to suspend Mimms’ license for 90 days.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
WTHR
HOWEY: Should we be concerned about a nuclear war?
INDIANAPOLIS — I spent my first 10 years living in Michigan City, which is 35 nautical miles from Chicago. I was a Cold War kid. Our bogeyman was Soviet General Secretary Nikita Khrushchev, who made a lasting impression when he took off his shoe at the United Nations, hammering the podium while threatening to "bury" the U.S.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd
The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County library reviews policy to relocate some children’s books
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It was a contentious Hamilton East Public Library Board Meeting as the seven-person body discussed how to implement its New Collection Development policy, which requires selected children’s books that meet certain criteria to be moved to the adult section. As it stands, the policy...
WISH-TV
Zionsville government waited 2 months to report loss of $59,000 in scam
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Zionsville town government paid a $59,000 invoice for an ice rink, and the company that installed the rink said it hasn’t been paid. The temporary ice rink was installed in a field on the outskirts of Zionsville. On Friday, all that remained were some wooden pallets and a vague outline in the snow.
2 Indiana Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirms it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the Central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
WIBC.com
Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month. According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
readthereporter.com
Carmel reminds residents of snow removal protocol along sidewalks, paths, trails
The City of Carmel reminds residents, property owners, and business owners that it’s important to keep your sidewalks clear of snow and ice. Please shovel your sidewalks or arrange for others to help, so that your friends and neighbors can continue to make their way – safely – around the city.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
