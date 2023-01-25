ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix says it plans to halt free password sharing before April

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: A sign is posted in front of Netflix headquarters on April 20, 2022 in Los Gatos, California. Shares of Netflix dropped over 35 percent after the company reported that it had lost 200,000 subscribers for the first time in the first quarter. The company also reported that it expects to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in the current quarter. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775802017 ORIG FILE ID: 1392608785 Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Netflix will begin blocking subscribers from sharing their account passwords with people outside of their household in the coming months, the video streaming service suggested in a letter to shareholders last week.

The streaming giant first hinted at plans to restrict Netflix password-sharing between households last spring.

Netflix piloted a paid-version of account sharing in Latin American countries, where subscribers could add a “sub-account” for an additional $3 a month.

Now, it plans to roll out paid sharing “more broadly later in Q1,” which ends on March 31st.

Netflix expects cancellations

  • “From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near term member growth,” Netflix said in its letter. “But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue.”

Why does Netflix want to end password sharing?

  • Netflix currently allows multiple customized profiles to be created under a single account, but the profiles are intended to be used by members of the same household.
  • "While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared,” Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation, wrote in a statement announcing the paid share feature last year.  “As a result, accounts are being shared between households - impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

How will Netflix detect password sharing?

Netflix says it uses IP addresses, device IDs and account activity to detect devices within a household . Under its current policy it sometimes asks users to verify a device if that device is frequently used outside the household.

Netflix's recent pricing changes

Contributing: Brett Molina, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix says it plans to halt free password sharing before April

Comments / 135

Smokey
3d ago

My account goes where I go. If I want to login to Netflix at a friend's house, I should able to do so by verifying with a code texted to me.

Reply
51
Believe Corporate Media
3d ago

Been a customer since the early 2000s when I used to get dvds by mail. Now they sent me a notice to see if I can pay $5 more per month to have HD video. They don’t even pay taxes. I’m done w them

Reply(3)
29
what u say
3d ago

This is bull crap Tell me I can’t let my daughter use it at her grandmas when she stays there or when my husband goes to his hunt cabin I pay for it but you think you’r going to tell me how I’m going to use it Never I’ll just cancel Been thinking about it anyway not many good movies anymore

Reply(2)
21
 

