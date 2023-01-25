Read full article on original website
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany has not reached a decision on sending the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Daily Beast
Kremlin Admits ‘Putin’s Chef’ Might Be Assassinated Soon
The Kremlin signaled Tuesday that Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin could soon find himself the target of an assassination attempt. Although Prigozhin is widely reported to have pissed off many officials in Vladimir Putin’s orbit with his antics in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is actually authorities in Kyiv that Prigozhin should worry about.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
msn.com
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
msn.com
Adam Schiff says it's possible Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security
Congressman Adam Schiff, the outgoing chair of the House Intel Committee, said Sunday that he cannot 'exclude the possibility' that President Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security. During an appearance with ABC News' Jon Karl on Sunday, the host asked Schiff if he approved of Attorney General Merrick...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Russian reporter from pro-Kremlin outlet filmed herself appearing to get shot near Soledar
A reporter for a pro-Kremlin outlet filmed herself appearing to get shot near Soledar, Ukraine, the town which Russia claimed it had captured.
Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia
President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
msn.com
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop 'All Association' With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: 'Big Blow to the Republican Party'
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop "all association" with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. "This disgusting move comes after 'de-platforming' OAN last year," Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning. The service was...
Russian mercenaries are forbidden from helping wounded comrades and forced to leave them behind, Ukrainian intel says
The Wagner Group, which includes former prisoners, appears to deploy the same brutal approach to its own troops as it does to its enemies.
Putin Ally Admits Ukraine Has Enough Weapons to Try to 'Destroy Us'
The former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram how the provision of Western weapons to Kyiv might have an impact on Russia.
The Jewish Press
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks
It didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to the country. The Russian Embassy in Berlin was among the first out of the gate after the news broke—offering...
