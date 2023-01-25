Read full article on original website
Tom#1
2d ago
When Jesus left the Earth he told everyone to look up awaiting his return. Haven't you realized over the last year how many new things have been discovered in the sky, that have never been seen before?
Brian
3d ago
Lol the crap these so called "experts" say! 😂 I remember the green light seen, from San Diego to Washington to Wyoming 3 years ago and they said it was none other then the Falcon 9 rocket. Unfortunately no one has seen that light again despite tons of falcon 9 rocket launches.
Philip
2d ago
the hopi legend of the blue star and their circles drawn everywhere is one that I think of with blue spiraling into earth and landing in a huge shock to earthlings in this galactic sector.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
SpaceX astronaut says he saw rainforests burning and dried-up lakes when he looked at the Earth from space
From the ISS, you can see many fires between the dark patches of rainforests and the light green areas of agriculture, Astronaut Matthias Maurer said.
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Mysterious Set of Gigantic Bones Found on California Beach
Two Californians found the skeletal remains of a massive sea creature while on a beach walk near San Francisco last weekend, according to reports. The creature has been identified as a modern gray whale, which went extinct in North America around the early 18th century, Robert Boessenecker, a research associate at UC Berkeley’s Museum of Paleontology, told SFGate. The National Ocean and Atmospheric Association said it’s hopeful the massive creature’s endangered cousins will someday return to the waters off California, making discoveries like these more common. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elke Teichmann Photography (@elketeichmannphoto) Read it at SFGate
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Passenger captures sphere hovering over Nevada sky
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness on a flight to Portland, OR, reported a large, bright sphere hovering in the sky at about noon on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
iheart.com
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
natureworldnews.com
Caught on Cam: Reverse Waterfall in Utah Amazes Photographer
In southwest Utah earlier this month, using his drone the footage of rare reversing waterfall was captured by a photographer. On January 16, violent winds tore over the state, causing ferocious updrafts along a cliff near Ivins that sent water spraying back upwards from a waterfall. The drone's pilot, RJ...
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
The mysterious iron ball at the center of the Earth may have stopped spinning and reversed direction
A new study suggests Earth's inner core may have paused and reversed direction, shedding further light on how different layers of the Earth interact.
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
sciencealert.com
Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan
A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
CNET
NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say
An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
4-foot-long sea creature washes up on Texas beach, shocks researcher
A marine researcher found a 'rare,' 4-foot-long American eel washed up in Texas while surveying a beach.
