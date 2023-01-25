ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 78

Tom#1
2d ago

When Jesus left the Earth he told everyone to look up awaiting his return. Haven't you realized over the last year how many new things have been discovered in the sky, that have never been seen before?

Reply(14)
10
Brian
3d ago

Lol the crap these so called "experts" say! 😂 I remember the green light seen, from San Diego to Washington to Wyoming 3 years ago and they said it was none other then the Falcon 9 rocket. Unfortunately no one has seen that light again despite tons of falcon 9 rocket launches.

Reply(5)
13
Philip
2d ago

the hopi legend of the blue star and their circles drawn everywhere is one that I think of with blue spiraling into earth and landing in a huge shock to earthlings in this galactic sector.

Reply
5
