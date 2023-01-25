ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

South Korean economy shrinks in Q4 for first time in 2-1/2 years

 3 days ago
SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022 for the first time in 2-1/2 years, as a post-pandemic spending spree faded and global trade tumbled, central bank estimates showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.4% in the October-December period from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea estimated, after a 0.3% gain in the July-September quarter. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 0.3% fall.

South Korea's economy last contracted in the second quarter of 2020.

Fourth-quarter 2022 GDP was 1.4% higher than a year earlier, compared with a 3.1% annual gain seen in the third quarter and the 1.5% forecast in the poll.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

