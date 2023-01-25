ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, TX

Bishop PD investigating alleged improper relationship between teacher, student

By Frank Cardenas
 3 days ago
The Bishop Police Department has opened an investigation after the they were contacted about a possible improper relationship between a teacher and student.

According to a release, the Bishop PD is investigating the case with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Rangers.

Bishop CISD administrators contacted Bishop PD about the alleged relationship.

"The teacher involved was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district and has since resigned," officials said in the release.

The Bishop PD said the investigation is still active, and they have no further details at this time.

