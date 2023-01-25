Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Mardi Gras Tribute Store Annual Passholder & Team Member Preview Dates Revealed at Universal Studios Florida
It’s almost time to let the good times roll during Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando Resort! The food booths are up, a special “token experience” for Annual Passholders has rolled out, and now we know when we get our first look at the Mardi Gras Tribute Store, which will be moving to the Hollywood area for the first time!
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New EPCOT Marquee Installed at Parking Plaza
The new EPCOT marquee has been installed at the parking plaza just a few days after the old version was removed. “Welcome” was installed yesterday, and now the park name is above the structure. EPCOT is written in the current styling of all capital letters and uses the newest...
WDW News Today
Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort
Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom to Use Only Virtual Queue and Individual Lightning Lane, No Standby Available
TRON Lightcycle / Run will use only a virtual queue and individual Lightning Lane when it opens at Magic Kingdom in April. Guests with a valid ticket or pass and a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom on the same date will be able to request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app. A standby queue will not be available. More details about the virtual queue will be available soon.
Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79
According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it
Located in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Via Napoli is a family-friendly à-la-carte eatery that serves pizza, pasta, and appetizers.
WDW News Today
Stages and Signs Set Up for Rock the Universe 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Universal has started setting up stages and signs for Rock the Universe 2023, which will be held in the evenings at Universal Studios Florida. A large stage is now near Universal Studios Florida’s Central Park. There are lighting rigs on the stage and to the sides, behind temporary fencing...
WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort
An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
WDW News Today
Full List With Prices of Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection Merchandise Available at Disneyland Resort
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration has officially begun at Disneyland Resort! As part of the Disney100 The Eras collections, a line of vintage-inspired Disneyland merchandise is now available. Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Attractions Ear Headband – $34.99. These black ears are covered in blue, green, and yellow...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disneyana Decorated for Disney100 The Eras Merchandise at Disneyland
Disneyana at Disneyland is decorated to house the merchandise collections of Disney100 The Eras, including the Walt Disney Studios Collection and Disneyland Collection. A shiny “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” sign is atop this display case. Above merchandise displays are vintage graphics and photos, including Tinker Bell with...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
You can sip and celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder with the studio’s most famous character thanks to the Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper now available at the Disneyland Resort!. Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper – $32.49. The sipper depicts Mickey Mouse wearing his silver and purple outfit for the...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular Premieres at Disneyland
After months of anticipation, the new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” has finally premiered at Disneyland for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The show, which takes place primarily at Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to date, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Strange World.” Additional projections can be seen on the façade of “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
WDW News Today
25th Anniversary ‘Castle Cake’ Vault Collection T-Shirt Arrives at Walt Disney World
As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted a new pink ‘Castle Cake’ t-shirt paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. Pink 25th Anniversary Castle Cake T-shirt...
WDW News Today
Full Guide to 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
The celebration of the Year of the Rabbit has kicked off as the Lunar New Year 2023 Festival begins at Disney California Adventure. We have gathered all the entertainment, food, and merchandise for you in this year’s full guide to the festival. Decorations for Lunar New Year Festival. Entertainment.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit Opens at Disneyland
Guests can take a journey through a century of Disney history with the opening of The Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder in Disneyland. Watch our video tour or keep scrolling for more information and photos. The exhibit can be found on Main Street, U.S.A., where it also...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Radio House Roof Melted After Fire at New Orleans Square Station in Disneyland
Now that the scrim has been removed from around the radio house at the New Orleans Square train station, we can see that the building was badly burned and part of the roof has melted. The fire broke out overnight in late December. Disneyland said in a statement that nobody...
WDW News Today
Frame Goes Up For 2023 Mardi Gras Tribute Store Façade at Universal Studios Florida
The frame has gone up for the façade of the 2023 Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. As we previously reported, the Tribute Store has a new location in the Hollywood section of the park. The frame confirms that the store’s entrance will be at Studio Styles, which previously housed the UOAP Lounge.
WDW News Today
Digital Sign Installed on Buena Vista Drive Near EPCOT Resorts
A new digital sign has been installed along the westbound Buena Vista Drive, near EPCOT resorts and Fantasia Gardens mini golf. The sign is just past the stoplight for EPCOT Resorts Blvd and Cypress Drive. It wasn’t yet functioning when we drove by. Orange cones and nets were still around...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney 100 Platinum Character Statues Debut at Disneyland Resort
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration has begun. We have seen new Disney 100 decor popping up around the resort, the Esplanade has a new music loop, and today we found new platinum character statues. At Elias & Co., we found Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. He is mostly platinum,...
