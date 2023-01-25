Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
Scholarships for dependents of killed or permanently disabled Louisiana workers
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids’ Chance Scholarship program provides scholarships to the children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Workers’ Compensation Act or law. Must be a dependent of a worker killed...
straightarrownews.com
Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana
A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
WDSU
Candidate admits domestic violence history, one group calls for action
NEW ORLEANS — In Commitment 2023 and the race for a New Orleans-based state representative seat in the Louisiana legislature. A special election is set for next month. One candidate has an arrest history for domestic violence and a local advocacy group says that's a major concern to them.
NOLA.com
Cameras now rolling in some St. Tammany Parish special needs classrooms
Georgina Ledet received notice Jan. 5 that cameras would soon be operational in all three of her daughter's classrooms at Slidell High School, a measure she and other parents of special needs students across Louisiana had pushed for. The notice came more than a year after the St. Tammany Parish...
KLFY.com
Nursing Award Banquet
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The time to nominate a nurse you find deserving of recognition is now. District 4 Louisiana State Nurses Association will be holding their Annual Nursing Award Banquet on May 12. Anyone can nominate–patients, peers, employers, family members, friends. The nominee must be a registered nurse practicing for at least 3 years and they must live or work in a 7 parish district area (Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin & Vermillion).
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.
NOLA.com
Ed Pratt: Violence hits a legislator's family, and she wants more done for solutions
Last year, when Vanessa Caston LaFleur was running for a seat in the Louisiana Legislature, she went to the community and asked potential voters what the top three issues they wanted her to deal with. Easy, right?. The first-time candidate believed her district would rank business development and job creation...
wwno.org
The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana
With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has presented a plan to stabilize homeowners insurance costs for Louisiana residents by funding a program called the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2022, but has yet to be funded. The program aims to provide insurers with matching grants in order to write new policies in Louisiana, modeled after a successful program established in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus. […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
wwno.org
Teens who were held at Angola's former death row facility seek to join lawsuit against Gov. Edwards
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Following Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans became one of the most deforested cities in the country. Recently, the environmental group Sustaining Our Our Landscape (SOUL) released a new agenda to plant 100,000 trees in the city by 2040.
stmarynow.com
Jeremy Alford: Parish presidential politics
While the last couple years have offered up some red-hot mayoral races, the 2023 fall ballot will fall short on the same kind of municipal mania. “This is an off-year for municipal elections. There are just six municipal elections scheduled for the spring,” said John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, which saw more than 80 of its mayor-members on the ballot in 2022.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
381,000 Louisianans approved for Biden’s student debt forgiveness
Out of more than 600,000 Louisianans identified as qualified for Biden’s student loan forgiveness, 381,000 applied and were approved before a federal court case forced the administration to take the application down. “These borrowers could be benefitting from the Administration’s program right now were it not for lawsuits brought...
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos. This year's mosquito population may be brutal due to a not-so-harsh winter. Aside from a few days of fridged temperatures, South Louisiana has not experienced severely low temperatures this winter....
Nearly Half of All Sheriffs in Louisiana Are Violating Public Records Laws
The finding builds on earlier reporting, which found records were destroyed in the case of a 16-year-old boy who died while in custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
