Louisiana State

straightarrownews.com

Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana

A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
GRAND ISLE, LA
KLFY.com

Nursing Award Banquet

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The time to nominate a nurse you find deserving of recognition is now. District 4 Louisiana State Nurses Association will be holding their Annual Nursing Award Banquet on May 12. Anyone can nominate–patients, peers, employers, family members, friends. The nominee must be a registered nurse practicing for at least 3 years and they must live or work in a 7 parish district area (Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin & Vermillion).
LOUISIANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana

With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has presented a plan to stabilize homeowners insurance costs for Louisiana residents by funding a program called the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2022, but has yet to be funded. The program aims to provide insurers with matching grants in order to write new policies in Louisiana, modeled after a successful program established in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus.  […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Jeremy Alford: Parish presidential politics

While the last couple years have offered up some red-hot mayoral races, the 2023 fall ballot will fall short on the same kind of municipal mania. “This is an off-year for municipal elections. There are just six municipal elections scheduled for the spring,” said John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, which saw more than 80 of its mayor-members on the ballot in 2022.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

381,000 Louisianans approved for Biden’s student debt forgiveness

Out of more than 600,000 Louisianans identified as qualified for Biden’s student loan forgiveness, 381,000 applied and were approved before a federal court case forced the administration to take the application down. “These borrowers could be benefitting from the Administration’s program right now were it not for lawsuits brought...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE

